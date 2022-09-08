Quantcast
The Williston Herald ventures to the mine

Leonardite 2

Zvyagelskiy points out the layer of clay separating two layers of leonardite at Sandy Creek Mine. 

 Cari Tomlinson | Williston Herald

After meeting at the NDSU dryland crop tour in July, the Williston Herald was offered an opportunity to tour the Leonardite Products mine in Williams County, one of the few places in the United States known for the raw material.

“It’s pretty unique, not a lot of people know about it. Overall it is a very simple production process,” Project Manager for Leonardite Product Miroslav Zvyagelskiy said.

Leonardite Mine overhead
Leonardite 1

Mahar, Zvyagelskiy, and Travis Swallers- a production worker, standing in front of the bag holding area which each holds 2,000 pounds of ready to ship leonardite.

