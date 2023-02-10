The new kid on the block

Do you expect your furnace at home will provide more heat when you turn up your thermostat? Me too. Did I care how that happened before November 15, 2022? Not really.
Before I started my position at North Dakota Petroleum Council (NDPC), I just didn’t think about where the gas came from to fill up my vehicle or how the natural gas gets to my fireplace when I want to quickly warm up at home. Energy is essential to our modern lifestyles, however, I don’t think it is something the general public thinks about.
Due to learning about the Oil and Natural Gas Industry in my new role as Communications Director for NDPC, I am now aware that our quality of life wouldn’t be possible without fossil fuels. Modern energy technologies have radically improved day-to-day existence.
Before this job, I vaguely knew that plastics originated from petroleum. Now I’m amazed to learn that so many of the products and devices I use every day have come from the petroleum industry. Did you know that more than 6,000 products have been made from oil derivatives manufactured out of raw crude oil at refineries? Think about it, from the time you turn off your alarm in the morning until you brush your teeth before bed, we are using items that are made from oil. Clothing and shoes, computer and phone parts, carpet and paint, dentures and lipstick to plastic containers of all sizes. Industries including construction, automotive, fabrics, electrical equipment, textiles, and others rely on products made from petroleum to accomplish their work. As you can see, petroleum is not just used for fuel.
Did you know that the oil and natural gas industry creates almost 50,000 jobs in North Dakota? That is a combination of direct jobs supported by the industry and related secondary jobs. These are good-paying positions and employees frequently have advancement opportunities.
Oil and natural gas tax revenues keep our state’s economy strong. Three months ago, I never paid attention to the fact that oil and natural gas production funds education, roads, and flood protection projects through the way North Dakota distributes the oil and natural gas tax revenues. I have learned that even non-oil-producing counties receive distributions to use for infrastructure and education needs. This is important to me since I grew up in Grant County, North Dakota. I was surprised that from 2008 to 2020, the county where my parents still live, received $1.8 Million Dollars toward lowering property tax, $10.9 Million to use toward water projects, and my niece and nephews benefited from the $5 Million that was dedicated to education.
I’m glad that fossil fuels will remain the major source of energy in the world because they are so abundant and relatively inexpensive for many energy needs. I’m proud to know that North Dakota is the third largest oil-producing state in the US. I was impressed to learn that North Dakota is actually the 21st largest oil producer in the world!
In my new role, I get to educate and build awareness of how important petroleum is, even if you don’t think about energy on a day-to-day basis. I now have a new appreciation for an industry that I rarely paid attention to before. So, the next time you grab a plastic container or adjust your thermostat, think of all the hard-working men and women in the oil and natural gas industry, who are working to keep North Dakota safe, warm, and economically strong.