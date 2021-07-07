Safety professionals are a relatively new addition to our industries. I recently watched “There Will be Blood” again with my other half (it was her first time) and she remarked on how rudimentary the process of drilling was, almost fictitious. The movie spans about 30 years of oil & gas extraction and you can see the rapid, massive improvements over that time. From buckets and dropping bits to tools, casing and pipelines.
Throughout the movie there are plenty of grisly accidents, one that orphans a child and another that deafens him. People got hurt back then, it was expected. Incidentally, the improvements to the process of drilling also removed the likelihood that someone would get hurt - years before OSHA was established.
Our History
OSHA began in the early 1970’s and like many government programs designed to protect people, there was plenty of skepticism. Candidly, there still is. Prior to OSHA when a worker was injured very little was afforded in the way of protection or compensation. A broken leg could mean permanent financial ruin for a family. A fatality guaranteed it.
With the new regulations came a new dawn of professionals, the safety guys and gals. Their job was to interpret the regulations and make them fit their respective company’s tasks. There was a mad scramble in construction, manufacturing, maritime, and soon thereafter, mining to upgrade equipment, tools and processes. Companies had to change the way they did business or face penalties and fines. What truly changed, however, wasn’t how they did business but their philosophy towards their people. For upstanding owners and operators, very little changed but for a few their focus had to change from protecting profits at all costs to protecting people at all costs.
Few would argue the importance of this premise. Providing for your family shouldn’t cost an arm or a leg (current inflation rates aside). Safety professionals became a necessity to integrate operational and engineering improvements to prevent accidents and injuries and the change has been significant.
In the past 50 years we have seen radical improvements in safety and health. 2019 saw roughly 5,000 worker deaths out of 158 million workers, while in 1973 there were about 15,000 deaths out of 75 million workers. I agree that things are certainly improving, but 5,000 is still far too high. It equates to about 1 worker death every 99 minutes (US Bureau Labor Statistics) even though it is an 85% decrease since the birth of OSHA (BLS).
Our Future
So where does that leave safety professionals? The demand for safety personnel is outpacing other job positions by about 2 percent (EHS Daily Advisor). With the increased demand what will we do differently? In most fatal accidents the ‘human’ factor is typically at the root of the problem. There are those who act and will continue to act with limited information or false beliefs about the impact of their decisions. This must be our focus.
I’ve previously conveyed the need for a more comprehensive role to be established for safety people here. Rather than focusing only on hazards and mitigations we must be more involved with our people and address factors that influence their behavior (both inside and outside the workplace). Frankly, we can’t be everywhere at once and until we can see the future clearly, accidents will still happen when people are involved. This approach is two-fold. First, like all things safety, we must have management support. Second, we must understand what it means to fulfill this role successfully.
The Process
My following recommendation could be easily misinterpreted. A few of the additional skills I believe safety people could offer seem like human resource (HR) responsibilities. While some companies try to merge safety with human resources I highly discourage this decision. It undermines both positions and prevents employees from having an avenue to voice safety or personal concerns. I believe that enhancing the safety person’s role in assisting in the development of our people in both operational and management skills. Retention will be the most important indicator of successful service companies in the years to come and this will drastically improve that endeavor.
Historically, safety people have had a set list of items to focus on. I’ve created a near comprehensive list which is available here. I’ve included this diagram as a simpler reference.
While this covers the basics of protecting our companies from fines, mitigates many hazards, and keeps us in compliance it doesn’t account for the development of our most valuable resource, our people. To fulfill the role of the “value add” safety person, I recommend including the following responsibilities.
What we’re hoping to accomplish is improving the employee experience and insert ourselves into the mindset of our people. Ultimately these are the factors that have continued over the past 50 years. As we improve our processes, equipment, and technology this is the remaining element. The closer we get to the day to day performance and logic behind our employees actions the more successful we will be at our jobs.