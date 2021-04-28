First off let me clarify — safety does not stink. Still, many in our industry operate under the assumption that safety leaders are either working against them, or at best, are “just doing their job” to keep them safe. Our intentions aside, we have a long way to go until the majority of our workers see safety people as coaches and partners who are helping, not hindering their work.
In my first two editorials I spoke about our safety people’s challenge of gaining trust due to the “cookie cutter” nature of their methods and the “bolt-on” role that our departments typically fulfill. Here, I’m going to address the obstacles of data and it’s collection: the overlapping paperwork we all know so well.
The New Normal
Our industries require a lot of paperwork. No judgement — simply an observation. While documentation minimizes risk and provides transparency, it has some challenges. The negative impact is the demoralization of workers who value their days by how much they get done. “I did a lot of paperwork today, I feel accomplished,” is not a common phrase you hear in the field.
In 10 years as a safety professional I’ve investigated and responded to a number of incidents and accidents. Typically after an event, a root cause analysis (RCA) is conducted to prevent future incidents, and find the causal factors. Sadly, we often find that lack of knowledge, poor decisions or unsafe work practices were responsible and were even commonplace, usually having been observed by operators, managers, supervisors, and even safety people. So, we at the investigation level determine what processes could have prevented the incident and recommend better training, JSAs, company policies, methods of communication, SOPs, equipment and/or inspections — all of which result in more documentation. This requirement can impact a single crew, contractor, or sometimes the entire organization.
Our Problem
I’m not advocating for a change in the “quantity” of paperwork. I’m merely pointing out the palpable friction between operations and safety that is so rigid you merely need to scratch the surface to feel the resistance to our exponential model. At the corporate level, we are constantly searching for ways to get a clearer picture into the activities of our operations teams. What better way to accomplish this than by having them document...everything. Job progress, hazard analysis, risk mitigation, near misses, stop work, and even “behaviors” are daily requirements in some cases.
The workers don’t value it, because as the documents pile up, it adds more time to their day while they accomplish less, and moves the target for what we consider a “good” job. It is also undervalued because the criteria of the documents are passed down to them after an RCA or risk assessment, not created by or with them, removing ownership. And perhaps most importantly, it is typically a one-dimensional solution, looking at “safety” by itself — when their main focus is productivity and performance.
Often, we are not asking the right questions. In an article titled “Behavior Based Safety, Myth or Magic,” Sandy Smith shares about a company that hired a “hall monitor” and implemented a BBS program after an employee was seriously injured running up the stairs to the company dining hall. Then, after the hall monitor was hired and the BBS program was created, another employee fell while running past the monitor and was paralyzed. The employees were interviewed and asked why they were running in the first place and it was found they were running because there weren’t enough seats for the number of employees, and, if you were late, you had to stand to eat. The company added more seats, and people stopped running.
We ask our people to document hazards they can foresee, and mitigate them on a daily basis — but still people get hurt. We analyze incidents, provide recommendations — and still, people get hurt. We hound them for data on near misses and “behavior,” compile the data, and still — people get hurt. Why isn’t it working? Because it focuses on the individual from the top down, and not from the team-up. We negate the experience and the vantage of the front line.
A Solution
Most employees complete a JSA in the morning, cache or send it to their safety team, and forget about it. Maybe it’s reviewed later for quality, but we never ask our teams to review the document at the end of the day to see if the safety/operational measures taken were successful. We don’t even ask if their plan was accurate, or if the day played out how they expected. We comfort ourselves with the knowledge that the workers stopped for a brief (and sometimes not so brief) moment before the work started to think it through, make appropriate changes and then perform their job. Most programs require people to “stop work” when they see something inherently dangerous, but there are a lot of grey areas between “safe” and “dangerous.” This middle ground is where there is a proactive solution.
Debriefing the Day
The documentation we require and the data we collect has significant overlap. I encourage safety professionals and operations departments to ‘bookend’ their JSAs with daily reviews that mine the post job review for safety information (BBS data), near misses, and other safety data. All of our data, after all, occurs during the workday. This can (and I think should) also be linked to “operations” specific goals in quality and profitability — because this is how we train our workers to think.
We need to ask workers why failures that affect profitability and efficiency happen, while simultaneously documenting safety concerns. These two paradigms are more linked than we give them credit for, and combining safety data with quality/productivity data is the most effective way to gain usable information from our operations teams.
If our teams don’t take time to look back on how operations and safety changed during the day, we are missing a lot. Excellent leaders are constantly adapting the plan when optimization opportunities arise. Do we document these improvements? Do unexpected failures or delays get accounted for and evaluated? I’m all about the data, but it should have value that immediately improves the field tomorrow — not next quarter.
Our people are smart, driven, and capable. They keep the bit turning, the valves open, and the treaters burning. They see a lot more than we give them credit for, but the systems they use to “manage” the risks become regurgitated. The JSA is not a crystal ball, after all. Things change. Trucks are late, tools are lost, and bolts are rusty. Things happen and the team adapts — that’s what makes them good at what they do. The day ends, they buckle their seatbelt, and go home. Let’s find a way to provide a simple way to learn from their experience and understand their risks, without adding another layer of paperwork.