TC Energy’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL project in June has mooted a lawsuit challenging the Biden Administration’s decision to revoke the pipeline’s border crossing permit, a Texas federal court has ruled.
Montana was among 22 states joining the Texas-led suit, which was filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas in July. A judge in Montana, meanwhile, has so far refused to moot the lawsuit filed by environmentalists challenging President Donald Trump's approval of the border crossing permit.
The Texas lawsuit was prompted by President Joe Biden’s executive orders revoking Trump's permit authorizing the construction and operation of the Keystone XL pipeline across the U.S.-Canada border.
The suit had argued that the decision cost the states millions in lost tax revenue.
The judge said that since TC Energy has permanently abandoned the case, the court cannot grant any meaningful relief to the states.
“The court takes TC Energy at its word that Keystone XL is dead,” Judge Jeffrey V. Brown wrote in his opinion. “And because it is dead, any ruling this court makes on whether president Biden had the authority to revoke the permit would be advisory. Thus, the court has no jurisdiction and the case must be dismissed as moot.”
Plaintiffs also failed to establish that they could face the same unlawful action again, which would have presented a plausible exception to the mootness doctrine.
“TC Energy’s amicus brief illustrates the tedious decade-long process it endured to obtain the necessary federal, state, and local permits to construct the pipeline,” Brown wrote. “Such obstacles cast a dark shadow of doubt on the plaintiffs’ insistence that the relief they week will induce TC energy, or any other company to ‘undertake the complex and lengthy process of commercializing, financing, developing and permitting a new project from scratch.’”
Indeed, had TC Energy itself challenged the Executive Order and sought to keep the project alive, plaintiffs claims would not have been moot. But as it now stands, the court doubts there is any likelihood the dispute is likely to be repeated.
TC Energy has meanwhile been asking the District Court in Montana to dismiss a lawsuit challenging Trump’s permit for the border crossing as moot.
So far, that request has been denied. Judge Brian Morris said the existence of a 1.2-mile segment under the border between Canada and the United States represents a live controversy, on which the court could provide relief to the plaintiffs, by ordering TC Energy to remove that segment.
Morris also said it is not clear whether a future president could simply issue TC Energy or some other company another permit, and thus revive the project.
TC Energy has filed a notice of the Texas decision with the Montana court, advising Morris that a different court has found the case moot. TC Energy added that as of Oct. 19, it has removed the buried pipeline in the border segment, and sent the removed pipes offsite for salvage.
It has also taken measures to reclaim the disturbed land in that area, as required by a decommissioning plan approved by BLM, and it plans to relinquish the right of way it was granted for the project as soon as BLM signs off on the reclamation.
“TC Energy respectfully submits that the Texas Court’s reasoning confirms that this case, too, is moot,” the notice reads. “Because President Biden has revoked the Presidential Permit, and TC Energy has removed the pipe, remediated the land in the BLM right-of-way, and permanently abandoned the Project, this Court cannot provide Plaintiffs with any meaningful relief. There is no longer a Presidential Permit that the Court can declare unlawful a nd set aside, no buried keystone XL Pipeline that the Court can order to be removed from the ground, and no Keystone XL project that can be enjoined from further construction.”
That should render any decision by the Montana court merely advisory in nature, and makes the issue moot.
Separately, TC Energy has opened a NAFTA claim seeking $15 billion in compensation from the United States over the cancelled Keystone XL permit.
Keystone XL has been a lightning rod for both opponents and advocates over the past decade or so.
To opponents, it is a symbol against climate change. Advocates, meanwhile, point out that the oil will still get taken to market, just less safely by truck or rail, either one of which will also cause more emissions than moving the oil by pipeline. They also tout the economic benefits that come with building the pipeline.
A study undertaken by the Obama administration estimated the pipeline would generate 42,100 jobs in all, with $2 billion in associated earnings throughout the United States. That figure included 3,700 construction jobs earning a collective $127 million.