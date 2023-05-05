Quantcast
Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tester opposes Biden rule on solar tariff

  • Updated
  • Comments
Sen. Jon Tester

Montana Sen. Jon Tester

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D-Mont.) released the following statement on his vote to overturn a Biden Administration rule that removes tariffs from solar materials made in China and shipped through third-party countries to circumvent existing tariffs:

“I will always take on anyone, including President Biden, to make sure America maintains our position as the world’s leading economic power. Removing tariffs when adversaries like China break the rules hurts American workers and would kneecap our ability to outcompete foreign countries. That’s why I joined Republicans and Democrats to reject this rule so that we can strengthen domestic manufacturing and our national security.”

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred