The application is also available for public inspection during regular business hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Development Services Office, located at 206 E Broadway in Williston.

Those unable to attend the meeting may also provide comments in writing to: Williams County Planning and Zoning Division, PO Box 2047, Williston, ND 58802-2047 or via email at planning@co.williams.nnd.us. The phone number if there are questions is 701-577-4565.

The meeting will be open to the public and public comments on the facility’s application for an amended conditional use permit will be accepted at that time.

The county’s hearing on Oct. 17 will be at the Williams County Planning and Zoning Commission. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Williams County Commission Room, located at 206 Broadway.

NORM is commonly present in the Bakken’s shale layers, and during oil and gas production it settles out in tank bottoms and collects on filter socks, becoming a little more concentrated than before, when they were below ground. At that point, they become known as TENORM, or technologically enhanced naturally occurring radioactive material.

Naturally occurring radioactive materials, or NORM, are routinely brought to the surface during crude oil and natural gas extraction.

TENORM backgrounder

Secure Energy is among the first companies to apply for the new permits required to accept and dispose of TENORM wastes up to the new 50 picocurie limit.

Two permits are required, one for radioactive materials handling and one for solid waste.

The permits will impose many restrictions on facilities that handle TENORM wastes.

Among these, Secure Energy cannot accept more than 25,000 tons of TENORM material in a given year. Companies sending them wastes must also test their loads first, certifying that they are below the required 50 picocuries per gram threshold.

Pits for the TENORM waste at the 13 Mile Landfill must include appropriate liners to prevent runoff. The company will be required to regularly monitor the air upwind and downwind of the facility, as well as ground water and leachate from these pits to regularly verify that nothing is escaping containment. The tests will be required on an at least quarterly basis, although the state can require more monitoring if necessary.

The facility must also have a dust control plan, and will be required to cover its TENORM pit on an at least daily basis by at least 1 foot of non-TENORM waste, to prevent erosion when the pits are not in use.

Once the TENORM pit is full, its final cover must measure at least 10 feet from the surface of the topsoil.

The top three feet of this required cover includes an 18-inch clay liner at least 3 feet below the surface that has been compacted appropriately to prevent penetration by water. If the slope is greater than 15 percent, that liner must be 5 foot down instead of 3.Above the liner, a clay-rich layer is required for the root zone, and above that, there must be at least 6 inches of topsoil, to ensure proper establishment of native grasses.