An out-of-date notice was sent to Williams County landowners within a 1-mile radius of an oilfield waste facility that seeks to be the first TENORM licensed facility in the state.
The notice set a September date for the county’s hearing on Secure Energy Services request for a revised conditional use permit. However, Township feedback was not available in time for the meeting in September. That caused the item to be removed from the agenda and placed instead on the Oct. 17 agenda.
New notices will be going to the landowners who received the first notice, to advise them of the changed date.
The Planning and Zoning hearing on Oct. 17 is part of a county process that is distinct and separate from the state processes that are also going on concurrently at this time.
The state also held a public hearing in Williston in August about the facility. The purpose of that was to gather feedback on the permits it is considering issuing to the company for the 13 Mile Landfill. There are two permits, one for solid waste and one for radioactive materials.
Until recently, North Dakota did not allow radioactive materials above 5 picocuries per gram in its landfills. That forced oilfield companies to send such wastes across state lines for disposal, most commonly to facilities just across the border in northeastern Montana.
In 2016, North Dakota decided to increase its threshold to 50 picocuries. This was based on a study it commissioned from Argonne National Labs that found 50 picocuries per gram would ensure disposal workers did not exceed 100 milirems per day, which is the EPA’s threshold for safety.