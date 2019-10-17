Secure Energy’s request for an amended conditional use permit has won a recommendation for approval from the Williams County Planning and Zoning Commission. The state is requiring approval of the amended CUP before it will itself consider whether to allow the company to dispose of TENORM at the 13 Mile Landfill.
The Commission’s vote was split 4 to 3, with two absent. It was made after a lengthy presentation about Secure’s Energy’s safety measures, as well as comments from private individuals who were both for and against the proposal.
Those voting to approve a recommendation to allow the amendment included Williams County Commissioner Barry Ramberg, Williston City Commissioners Chris Brostuen and Tate Cymbaluk, and Charrell Schillo for District 1.
Those voting against were Mark Barstad for District 5, member at large Dan Kalil, and George Pederson for District 4.
The two absent members were Gordon Weyrauch for District 3 and Mike Wells for District 2.
The matter will move next to the Williams County Board of Commissioners, who will ultimately decide whether to amend Secure Energy’s conditional use permit.
Approval by the Williams County BOCC would clear the way for state to consider the company’s application for a permit and a license allowing the 13 Mile Landfill to dispose of up to 25,000 tons of TENORM annually per year.
TENORM is an acronym that stands for technologically enhanced naturally occurring radioactive materials.
Naturally occurring radioactive materials are routinely brought to the surface by the oil and gas extraction process.
NORM collects on the bottom of tanks, in filter socks, and other oil and gas infrastructure, where, through those processes, it can become a little more concentrated than it initially was.
The state as yet has no facilities that are legally allowed to dispose of such wastes, which generally exceed 5 picocuries per gram.
Secure Energy, if the state approves its application, would be the first.
Kurt Rhea, representing Secure Energy, made a detailed presentation on the company’s processes that will ensure the waste is handled safely and stays put. State regulators were also on hand to answer any questions that commissioners had about the regulatory oversight.
Several private citizens also made comments about the facility, including Tom Rolfstad, who talked about the route oilfield traffic there is presently taking.
He would like to see commissioners route that traffic away from the farm to market roads and onto routes he believes are shorter and more appropriate to such traffic.
Among those speaking for the proposal was Brad Hingtgen, with BAHA Petroleum, who said he lives 4 miles from the facility.
Hingtgen said he’s worked with Secure Energy in the past, and is impressed with their professionalism and commitment to the community.
“They hire workers from the area and they support local activities,” he said. “They have been running 13 Mile some time now, successfully.”
So successfully, Hingtgen added, that many people don’t even realize there is a special waste landfill at the site.
“I feel confident in Secure’s commitment to safety, and even though I own property near it, I’m not worried about contamination to our water or our air. In my experience with Secure, safety precautions usually go above and beyond what the law requires. They are required to have two ground water testing locations, but Secure has 12.”
Dorothy Kuester, a retired elementary teacher who lives a few miles from the facility, was among those speaking against the facility.
She told Commissioners that she understands the company’s safety practices, but that to her it is nonetheless a scary issue, and one with the potential to last generations.
“I know, as you do, there have been pipeline breaks and saltwater spills,” she said.
One of those spills was on a relative’s land, she added, making this issue particularly close to heart.
“All those companies had safety practices in place,” she said. “So I guess what I’m getting at is people make mistakes. Equipment fails. It’s not if, it’s when, and will we be prepared to deal with that error, that mistake?”