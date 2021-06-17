Neither of two conditional use permits for TENORM disposal moved forward Thursday night with a recommendation from Williams County Planning and Zoning for approval.
Commissioners decided to table the first conditional use permit, requested by WISCO, pending comments from the Round Prairie Township, which had not yet taken up the matter.
Charell Schillo indicated the Township would hold a special meeting to consider the application, to help expedite a timely decision on the request.
Tate Cymbaluk, meanwhile, said that the item would move forward once the Township’s comments are received as an item under old business. That would mean a second public hearing for more public comments would not be held.
On the second conditional use permit for TENORM, for Secure Energy, Commissioners recommended denial of the permit 7 votes to two, with Williams County Commissioner Barry Ramberg and Charell Schillo voting against.
Schillo said she felt the dangers of the waste in question were being over-estimated, and she questioned the legality of one county deciding to deny businesses from taking materials from other counties, particularly if it’s something that state law allows, and that will help that business’ bottom line.
“I mean we have all kinds of businesses in this county that service the other counties,” she said. “I do think one of the things that’s pushing this, when you say, why are we suddenly talking about this, is because there’s been a downturn in the oil business. They’re looking to save every dollar they can, which any business would do, and traditionally we’ve. ben very oilfield friendly. So it’s something I think we have to think about that side of it, too.”
Ramberg, meanwhile, said it just isn’t “neighborly” for North Dakota to send its wastes across state lines.
“I believe it can be handled properly,” he said.
Mark Barstad, in making a motion to recommend that Williams County Commissioners deny Secure Energy’s conditional use permit, said he was concerned that Williams County not become the sole dumping ground for wastes from the other three of the four big oil producing counties. He also questioned whether there’s really any actual problem to solve, since TENORM so far has places to go in Montana, and there’s a slurry well for injection of TENORM below ground in McKenzie County.
Louise Skaare, who seconded the motion recommending denial, said she didn’t feel the most important question was getting answered.
“We keep asking what is the long-term effect, and we’re not getting that answer,” she said. “Which I don’t think we can get the answer.”
She also wondered how robust the state’s oversight of the landfill could really be.
Commissioner Tate Cymbaluk wanted to know, meanwhile, why other states aren’t handling TENORM.
Diana Trussell with the Department of Environmental Quality’s solid waste program said the company’s application would be reviewed based on science to ensure that TENORM accepted at the facility will be handled and stored properly for the long-term.
Companies must submit detailed plans for their operation, including procedures for waste acceptance and rejection and construction of the TENORM holding cell, as well as processes to ensure containment, which includes monitoring air and ground water quality at regular intervals each year.
Director of DEQ David Glatt, meanwhile, said that the Argonne National Laboratories study the state commissioned answers the questions about the long-term effects, and encouraged members of the Planning and Zoning Commission to review it.
“What they came up with is that the risk is primarily to the workers, those who handle the waste, from inhalation and ingestion and those types of things,” Glatt said.
In a worst case scenario, where in 10,000 years the liners failed and someone located on top of the TENORM site not knowing what it was, the Argonne study still found very minimal risks at the 50 pico curie per gram level North Dakota has implemented for its TENORM threshold, Glatt said.
As far as why other states aren’t doing TENORM disposal, Glatt suggested that other states are in fact looking at what North Dakota is doing. Among these is Montana, which has adopted the same 50 pico curies per gram limit that North Dakota has adopted.
“I do believe we are one of the most stringent, protective programs out there, when other states are saying you can just spread it on the land,” Glatt added.
Kurt Rhea, representing Secure Energy was disappointed with the decision, but said he respects the intentions of Planning and Zoning to try to do the right thing.
“It’s important to evaluate things as much as possible based on the science and physics,” he said. “Secure Energy continues to be committed to North Dakota and safe operations and supporting the industry that supports the citizens of the state.”