TC Energy has inked a deal with four leading U.S. Unions to build portions of the Keystone XL pipeline — a move bound to make more complicated campaign promises from the Democratic quarter to nix the pipeline.
Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden has told national media that he would reverse course on the Keystone XL pipeline if elected in 2020, and prevent its construction.
The four unions that have signed the Project Labor Agreement with TC Energy include the Laborers International Union of North America, LiUNA, which has a chapter in the North Dakota/Minnesota region, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the International Union of Operating Engineers, and the United Association of Union Plumbers and Pipefitters.
The agreement also includes a Green Jobs Training Program, to help union members acquire specific skills needed to work in the renewable energy sector.
“We are proud to partner with these union trades and craft workers to ensure this pipeline will be built by qualified professionals with specialized skills to the highest safety and quality standards,” said Richard Prior, President of Keystone XL. “We are especially proud of the new Green Jobs Training Program, which is an investment in thousands of current and future union workers.”
Keystone’s construction will support 42,000 family-sustaining jobs in the United States, according to a TC Energy’s media release, including more than 10,000 high-paying construction jobs that will be filled primarily by union workers.
Construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline, meanwhile, will generate an estimated $2 billion in earnings for U.S. workers, according to a 2014 Final Environmental Impact Statement, which was conducted by the U.s. State Department.
Pamela Trhlik , director of Governmental Relations and New Business Development for LiUNA, said that the Montana LiUNA Local 1686 and South Dakota LiUNA 620 will be taking the lead on securing union members for the project, but that they anticipate many North Dakota members will also be chosen for the construction work.
“It will be an excellent project for many union members who have witnessed a significant decline in wages during the COVID-19 pandemic due to projects being delayed or cancelled,” she said. “LiUNA is hoping obstacles holding up the line’s construction will be settled soon, so hundreds of union members will be able to get to work.”
Trhlik said LiUNA Local 563 members have already been actively involved in maintaining and inspecting all of the piping needed for Keystone XL.
“At peak periods, we had more than 130 members working in Bowman county at the major pipe yard, and currently have nearly 30 finishing up significant work,” she said. “We are extremely pleased that TC Energy signed a Project Labor Agreement with the respective four unions. For decades LIUNA has prided itself in providing top-notch members who are experts in pipeline construction. We have full faith in our members to construct the line safely and to the highest standards.”
TC Energy has said it is committed to hiring as many local workers as possible for the project, including indigenous workers. Underscoring that, the company will hire a tribal consultant to serve as a liaison, and plans to reach out with job fairs and open houses ot identify and support indigenous members seeking work on the project.
“The Keystone XL pipeline project will put thousands of Americans, including Teamsters, to work in good union jobs that will support working families,” said Jim Hoffa, Teamsters General President. “We believe in supporting projects which prioritize the creation of good jobs through much-needed infrastructure development.”
In total, Keystone XL will put about $3.4 billion into the United States GDP, and it will continue to contribute to the economy of local communities in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, adding about $55 million in property taxes to local communities during its first year of operation.
The safety of the Keystone XL pipeline is something that’s been highlighted many times by activists on the one hand, and by TC Energy on the other. TC Energy said it selected these four unions because of their strong commitment to safety and quality.
“Unions working in the pipeline industry, like the Operating Engineers, pride themselves on achieving the highest level of technical training and safety to earn opportunities to build projects like Keystone XL,” said James T. Callahan, General President of the International Union of Operating Engineers. “When our members build and maintain pipelines, they are built right, built safe, and built to last. North America is in desperate need of more modern, safe and efficient energy infrastructure. Operating Engineers will continue to provide the most advanced training in the industry to ensure that these projects are built to the highest safety and environmental standards by the most skilled workforce possible.”
The project will also help keep costs low, while boosting local economies, Mark McManus, General President of the United Association of Union Plumbers and Pipefitters said.
“We’re proud to reach today’s agreement with TC Energy that will put UA members to work on this project, bringing safe and efficient energy to American families,” he said. ““This project will bring good paying jobs to our members, all while keeping energy costs low and delivering a boost to local communities and their economies. We’re ready to get to work.”
TC Energy has been trying to build the Keystone XL pipeline for decades now. The project has lurched from no to yes depending on which administration is in office at any given time.
The Obama administration twice rejected it, citing worsening climate change, while the Trump administration invited the company to resubmit its application, then rapidly green-lighted it.
That has attracted a number of lawsuits. The latest one resulted in a suspension of the project’s water crossing permits. Appeals in that case are still pending.
The Alberta government, meanwhile, has provided $1.1 billion in funds to help jump-start the work, along with additional temporary credit of up to $4.4 billion.
Meanwhile, Tribal leaders near the route have opposed the project and have criticized the company for starting work during a pandemic.
The pipeline, if complete, would carry up to 830,000 barrels of crude oil per day Nebraska. From there it could access existing pipelines for shipment to the Gulf of Mexico.