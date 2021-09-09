When it comes to cracking the code on carbon capture, North Dakota’s Project Tundra is often mentioned. But, there is another project that is also well-positioned to help crack that code, and that is the Dakota Gasification Company.
Their Synfuels plant near Beulah was already capturing 2 million tons of carbon dioxide annually, which it pipes to Canada for enhanced oil recovery. But now it will add another 1.5 million tons of carbon capture per year, and store it underground.
Once operational, the Synfuels Plant expansion will make it the largest coal-based carbon capture and utilization project using geologic storage. And it will also be the first project that both uses carbon dioxide for enhanced oil recovery and stores it geologically.
Officials gathered to highlight the upcoming project Thursday, Sept. 9. Among the invited guests was Sen. John Hoeven, who has spent more than a decade helping shape the legal, tax and regulatory framework that made the expansion project possible.
A deal has also been inked to turn the Synfuels plant into what will be one of North America's largest blue hydrogen hubs. Officials with that project have said North Dakota's blue hydrogen will be produced using an advanced technique that will capture 95 percent of carbon emissions. That will make it comparable to green hydrogen.
Hoeven said his efforts on the CCUS front began in 2008, when he was governor of the state and established the North Dakota Carbon Dioxide Storage Workgroup. He also at that time advanced a regulatory framework for carbon storage under the North Dakota Industrial Commission. Legislation was also enacted granting ownership of pore space to the owner of the overlying surface estate.
As a senator, Hoeven helped move forward North Dakota’s application for regulatory primacy over Class VI wells at EPA, which was approved in 2017. North Dakota is one of two states in the nation with that authority, which helps provide certainty for developing projects like the one at Dakota gasification plant.
Hoeven has also worked to improve the 45Q carbon capture tax credit, to make the projects more commercially viable, and he secured a revenue ruling from the Internal Revenue Service and the Department of the Treasury ensuring that projects like the Dakota Gasification Plant are eligible for the tax credit.
“The Dakota Gasification Company was already an early leader in CCUS, and this proposed expansion is another milestone in our state’s efforts to crack the code on this critical energy technology – the largest coal-based carbon capture project to use geologic storage,” Hoeven said. “We’re able to make progress like this because we’ve been laying the groundwork for geologic storage of CO2 in North Dakota since 2008. That means not only providing regulatory certainty, but also advancing key incentives at the federal level, including the 45Q tax credit and loan guarantees for project developers.”
Hoeven is continuing to work on the carbon capture and utilization front, which will enable the nation to continue using its abundant energy resources while reducing emissions.
Among these efforts, Hoeven is seeking more enhancements for 45Q, as well as 48A advanced Coal tax credits, to encourage more developers to adopt carbon capture and utilization in their business models, and he has supported legislation that would increase the value of the 45Q tax credit.
He is also seeking loan guarantees to help projects developers secure financing for carbon capture projects, and research funds to bolster technology development necessary to advance the effectiveness of carbon capture.