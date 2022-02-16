Oil prices 2-16-22
When two immovable objects meet, you get a mountain — a spike, if you will, that reaches for the sky. That’s how most analysts see oil prices right now. Undersupply has met surging demand, as pandemic numbers continue falling and the world returns to business as usual.
Oil prices were up almost 2 percent in early morning trades on Wednesday, hitting $93.84 for WTI and $94.99 for brent. That makes $100 oil look very likely very soon, and some analysts have even revised their estimates to $120 oil.
This spike in prices has been exacerbated by tensions between Russia and Ukraine, of course, but there’s also been a large shortfall in OPEC+ production, which has not kept pace with its promises of 400,000 barrel per day per month increases.
The IEA pointed the finger at OPEC+ members with spare capacity — namely the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Those countries have the spare capacity to ease the global spike in prices, IEA said, noting that the situation is quite painful for consumers around the globe.
IEA said the missing production from OPEC+ is around 800,000 barrels per day for 2021 alone.
Despite that, however, IEA is also predicting the market will shift to a surplus at some point in 2022, estimating that non-OPEC+ producers can add 2 mb/day of oil, while OPEC+ could add 4.3 mb/day if all output cuts were unwound. If a deal is a new nuclear deal is reached with Iran, that could add another 1.3 mb/day.
That prospect has a few lone wolf analysts predicting $65 oil mid-2022.
United States shale drillers added 22 rigs last week, bringing the total to 238. North Dakota has 33 active rigs at this time, seven of them from Continental and three each from Marathon and Hess. Oasis, Ovintiv and Whiting each have two, while the remaining companies each have one.
Dunn County has the most rigs presently, with 10, followed by McKenzie County with 9 and Williams County with eight. Mountrail County has four, while Mercer and Burke each have one.
Higher oil prices generally translate into higher prices at the pump. The national average for a gallon of regular is at $3.514, which compares to $2.519 a year ago. The highest price on record for a gallon of regular is $4.114, set in July 2008.
North Dakota pump prices are also high, though below national averages. A gallon of regular averaged $3.372 in the state. That compares to the year-ago average of $2.410. The record high was $4.238, set in May 2013.
Higher oil prices do not just affect pump prices and transportation costs for goods and services. They also affect any products made with a petroleum product. A wide array of consumer goods ranging from cell phones and clothing to medications, food preservatives, dishwashing soap and children’s toys use one more more petroleum products. The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that includes more than 6,000 products.
That makes higher oil prices a powerful inflationary force for the nation’s economy.