Supreme Court: Parts of North Dakota's pore space law are unconstitutional

  • Updated
  • Comments
court stock art

Parts of North Dakota’s pore space law are unconstitutional on their face, and conflict with both state and federal takings clauses, according to a decision from the North Dakota Supreme Court.

The higher court did not toss the entire pore space law, however, and said that a lower court had erred in doing so. The ruling leaves intact legislative findings that certain activities involving pore space are in the public’s best interest, as well as NDIC authority to adopt and enforce rules intended to carry those interests out.

