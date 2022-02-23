The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to review a 2020 court decision that directed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct a lengthier environmental study of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
No rational was offered for the Supreme Court's decision, which is typical with most cases the Supreme Court declines to review. The justices choose just 100 cases or so out of thousands of annual requests for review.
This means that the ongoing Environmental Impact Statement for the Dakota Access Pipeline will continue. The Corps has previously said in court that it plans to complete the expanded study by September of this year.
The Corps granted Dakota Access an easement to cross 90 feet below Lake Oahe in 2017, and the pipeline was placed in service soon after that, with a carrying capacity of up to 570,000 barrels per day of crude oil. The company recently expanded that capacity to 750,000 barrels per day.
In 2020, Judge James Boasberg, with the United States District Court of the District of Columbia, ruled that due to the controversial nature of the Dakota Access pipeline, the Corps should have done the lengthier Environmental Impact Statement instead of the less extensive Environmental Assessment.
Boasberg had also ordered the pipeline to empty of oil that year, but an appeals court ruled the judge had not properly weighed that closure against the economic harm and other factors that such an injunction would require. Boasberg in subsequently applying those factors ruled that the court could not order the pipeline to shut down, even though it was technically operating without a legal permit.
The Corps, meanwhile, declined to force the pipeline to empty while it conducted its review, which means Dakota Access has been able to continue operating. The pipeline has the capacity to carry more than half of North Dakota's oil and gas production to markets on the Gulf Coast.
The Standing Rock Tribe hailed the Supreme Court's decision as a great victory.
“The Supreme Court’s announcement demonstrates that we were correct all along,” Chairwoman of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Janet Alike said. “A thorough review of DAPL’s impact on public health and a detailed Environmental Impact Statement should have been prepared before DAPL went online.”
Alkire was critical, however, of the ongoing efforts by the Corps of Engineers on the expanded study. The tribe withdrew as a participating agency on the study in January, citing a lack of transparency and other factors.
“Standing Rock is the community that will be most affected by an oil spill in the Missouri River, but the Corps has limited our input,” she said. “Important concerns of our Tribe, such as DAPL’s inadequate emergency response plans are being totally ignored by the Army Corps of Engineers.”
Alkire said the Tribe has scheduled a meeting on March 2 with Assistant Secretary of the Army Michael Connor to discuss Standing Rock’s concerns with the EIS process.
Standing Rock Water Resources Department Administrator Doug Crow Ghost said the low water levels on Lake Oahe heightens the risk to the tribe if an oil spill were to occur.
“The Corps’ water releases at Oahe Dam have lowered river levels at Standing Rock by 12 feet below normal,” he said. “This puts our communities at further risk.”
Lake Oahe is directly adjacent to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s reservation, Crow Cost added, and serves as hunting and fishing grounds for many of the reservation’s residents. The tribe also has a water intake on the Missouri River downstream of the pipeline crossing in South Dakota.
“With water this low, DAPL should be shut down,” Crow Ghost said. “Today, our prayers for clean water have been heard. But the fight is not over.”
Comment from officials with the Dakota Access Pipeline have been requested. They will be added to this story if received.
Craig Stevens, spokesman for Grow America’s Infrastructure Now, was among industry groups expressing disappointment with the Supreme Court’s decision.
“(This case) could have provided legal clarity and regulatory certainty to the energy industry — specifically the energy transportation and transmission sector,” Stevens said. “The developers of the Dakota Access Pipeline followed every rule and regulation to get the line sited and constructed. And the Army Corps itself spent more than two years, originally, studying the project consulting with Native American Tribes, and working with local communities to determine its safety before giving its approval.”
Stevens added that Dakota Access has been operating safely since it began operation.
“The Dakota Access Pipeline serves as a crucial hedge against global supply disruption so it is critical that the fear government continues to allow the pipeline to operate,” he said. “Against the backdrop of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, rising U.S. gas prices, and increased overall energy costs, investing in our nation’s energy supply has never been more important.”