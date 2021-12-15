Summit Midstream, the company responsible for the state’s largest saltwater spill, is reporting another produced water spill in the same vicinity.
The spill volume this time was reported by the company to the state on Dec. 5 as 10 barrels of produced water, but has since been revised to 176 barrels or 7,392 gallons of produced water. Revisions to initial spill volumes are not uncommon.
Produced water is a brine that is routinely brought to the surface during oil and gas extraction. It is at least 13 times saltier than the ocean.
The Dec. 5 spill happened on a gathering line where flex steel couplings meet stainless steel fittings, according to Spill Investigation Program Manager Bill Suess.
“The actual cause of the leak is still under investigation,” Suess told the Williston Herald. “Their leak detection caught it and they began to shut down operations. So everything worked as it was supposed to.”
The spill was close to the nearby Blacktail Creek on agricultural land, but the company responded quickly enough to stop it from getting into the creek, Suess said.
“In all our investigations to this point, our monitoring and field sampling has not shown any impacts to the creek,” he added.
Cleanup efforts at the new spill site include excavation and soil removal. Reservoirs of perched water, which refers to rain that filters down onto sand and gravel lenses that were left behind by the glacier, have been sucked out and removed.
“Those tend to be isolated and they are not used as any kind of water source,” Suess said.
Suess expects cleanup to be completed fairly quickly at the site.
“Obviously we’re going to monitor it and make sure that the vegetation comes back and everything is healthy, but I don’t see this one going on very long,” he said.
The new spill is 11 miles north of Williston, and just 1.5 miles west of the 2015 produced water spill that is the state’s largest in history. That spill released more than 700,000 barrels of produced water, some of which made it into Blacktail Creek, where it killed fish and aquatic life and contaminated 2,700 acres of mostly agricultural land around the creek.
Blacktail Creek flows into the Little Muddy, which in turn flows into the Missouri River. The latter supplies drinking water for Williston. Some contamination from the spill did reach the Little Muddy and ultimately the Missouri River, but Suess said it was a low-level impact and did not affect Williston's water supply.
The spill was so large it could be seen in satellite photos. It’s believed to be not only North Dakota’s largest produced water spill, but the largest inland spill in history.
In the criminal complaint filed in federal district court in August, Summit admitted it had known there was a problem as early as Aug. 17, 2014. When real-time pressure data showed a significant drop, consistent with a rupture.
Two months later, a construction manager noted continued low pressure on the line and a facilities engineer suggested shutting the line down for an inspection.
A third-party operator subsequently told Summit that 115,000 barrels of produced water were missing in October. The size of that discrepancy grew to 4,900 barrels per day by December.
The company finally sent someone to walk the line in January 2015 and discovered the spill. But the company’s officials knowingly under-reported the size of the spill as 70,000 barrels over a 10-day period, even though the company’s own internal analysis showed the spill was more than 700,000 barrels over 143 days.
Summit agreed to pay $35 million to settle the case, and was sentenced to three years probation as part of a consent decree related to the failure to report the discharge.
Twenty million of the settlement was a civil fine split equally between the federal government and North Dakota. The remaining $15 million in fines were paid to the federal Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund, which is administered by the U.S. Coast Guard for spill cleanup.
Summit has also spent more than $75 million on system improvements and spill cleanup under state oversight. Suess said the footprint of the 2015 spill has shrunk substantially, but that many years of work remain.
“If you were to walk on to the site right now, except for all the equipment there, you wouldn’t know anything was wrong,” he said. “The site actually looks really good. But there’s some surface contamination and the efforts they are doing are keeping that from coming back to the surface or migrating into the creek.”