The company responsible for North Dakota’s largest saltwater spill, Summit Midstream Partners, has been sentenced to three years probation on two Clean Water Act violations, failure to report discharge of oil.
The sentences are to run concurrent with one another.
Judge Daniel M. Traynor signed off on the judgement Tuesday. The conditions of the probationary period include that the company pay a $15 million fine, part of an overall $35 million settlement with North Dakota and the federal government that the parties announced in August.
The $15 million fine is destined for the federal Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard, and is for spill cleanup.
The other $20 million of the settlement is to settle civil penalties in a companion suit North Dakota and the federal government filed concurrently with the criminal complaint. The $20 million will be split evenly between the two government entities.
Summit will also take additional steps to prevent future spills. These include training, better electronic monitoring systems and spill response planning, as well as operating and testing requirements. Independent third-party audits will ensure injunctive measures are properly developed and implemented.
Summit has also spent more than $75 million on system improvements and the spill cleanup clean up under state oversight. Cleanup is expected to take years to satisfactorily complete.
Other conditions of the probation include establishing a system that will enable employees and contractors to anonymously report any concerns related to non-compliance with environmental laws or regulations, provisions of the plea agreement and the consent decree, or the Environmental Management System.
Summit must report quarterly on any actions taken as a result of such reports and may not retaliate against anyone making such a report.
A determination of restitution has been set for March 6, 2022, after which an amended judgement in the criminal case may be entered.
Summit Midstream’s 2014-15 spill in Williams County released more than 700,000 barrels of produced water near the Blacktail dam. Produced water is 13 times saltier than sea water and contains additional contaminants like ammonia, aluminum, arsenic, boron and others.
Summit’s brine spill was so large, it was visible in photographs taken by satellite. It’s believed to be the largest inland spill in history, in addition to being North Dakota’s largest produced water spill to date.
In the criminal complaint filed in federal district court in August, Summit Midstream admitted it knew it had a problem as early as Aug. 17, 2014. Real-time pressure data showed a significant drop, consistent with a rupture.
Two months later, a construction manager noted continued low pressure on the line and a facilities engineer suggested the company should shut it line down for an inspection.
In November, a third-party operator told Summit that 115,000 barrels of produced water were missing in the month of October, which is 3,700 missing barrels per day.
The operator followed up again in December, confirming the accuracy of their injection meters and informing Summit the size of the discrepancy had grown to 4,900 barrels per day.
It was not until Jan. 6, 2015, however, that a Summit employee finally walked the line and identified the rupture.
“Summit’s negligence included the design, construction and operation of the Marmon Water Gathering System pipeline, as well as the negligent failure to find and stop the spill after learning of objective signs of a leak,” according to a factual admission signed by the company and filed in court.
Summit started pipeline operations without meters at both ends of the pipeline to conduct “line balancing” or otherwise having a reliable leak detection system in place.
“Even after the company learned of major drops in pressure and volume – objective signs of a leak – the company negligently continued operations and thus caused millions of additional gallons to be discharged into U.S. waters without learning the cause or pausing operations,” according to the Joint Factual Statement.
Summit also admitted it knowingly failed to share all the relevant information about the volume and duration of the spill. According to court documents, Summit told federal and state authorities the spill was 70,000 barrels over a 10-day period, even though its internal analysis showed the spill was more than 700,000 barrels over 143 days.