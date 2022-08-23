Still no takers for east-west pipeline that North Dakota wants to see built

There have been no takers for the east-west pipeline grant that North Dakota is offering to companies to build a line that will carry its excess gas from Western North Dakota across the state. That makes it likely that the state will have to extend the deadline for applications yet again.
It also makes it more likely the state legislature will have to consider sweetening the pot for the project, a possibility lawmakers had alluded to in the last session when the grant for the project was approved. The next session of the legislature convenes in January.
The east-west pipeline grant was among measures approved during a special session of the North Dakota Legislature at the end of 2021, to decide how best to spend funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Lawmakers at the time approved $150 million for extending pipelines that would serve Eastern North Dakota, most of which was designated for the east-west pipeline, to buy down up to 40 percent of the line’s cost. A $10 million grant was also offered to extend the Viking pipeline, which runs through northwestern Minnesota, to the Grand Forks Area. One company has applied for that grant, for which approval is pending.
Public officials have said they believe that an east-west pipeline would help goose economic development not just in the east, but across central North Dakota as well. North Dakota has already lost out, over the years, on economic diversification and value-added agriculture opportunities that, ironically, will be powered using North Dakota gas. But, since North Dakota lacked the infrastructure to carry its own gas to the central and eastern parts of the state, it lost those projects to states like South Dakota, where such infrastructure is already in place.
“Economic realities are such that going from western North Dakota to eastern North Dakota is extremely challenging economically,” Kringstad told the Williston Herald in December. “We’ve seen it tried twice now, unsuccessfully, because of that distance and just the scope of the project.”
North Dakota has already extended the deadline for the east-west pipeline project to Aug. 15, after the project received no qualified bids by the May 1 deadline.
So far, only one company has publicly expressed interest in the project. That company is WBI Energy. Ultimately, however, the company sent a letter in April, just ahead of the application deadline, outlining why it was not submitting an application after all.
Kringstad has said previously that about a dozen other companies are also looking into the potential for the project, but market uncertainties are making the project hard for them to justify right now.
North Dakota has been actively seeking ways to use up the natural gas it is producing, to prevent it from hampering oil production. The state's oil and gas industry is already bumping up against the ceiling of existing gas takeaway, and, as the Bakken continues to mature, it’s gas to oil ratio is expected to continue growing rapidly.
In June, North Dakota posted a 3.6 percent increase in crude oil production, to 1.096 million barrels per day, but it posted a 9.7 percent increase in gas production, growing from 2.789 billion cubic feet per day to 3.061 billion cubic feet.
That kind of rapid growth in gas production is an expected trend for the Bakken as it matures. Similar gas to oil ratios have been seen in other shale plays as they mature.
With current ESG metrics deciding who gets capital from Wall Street, as well as North Dakota’s own requirements to capture at least 91 percent of gas as opposed to flaring it, publicly traded companies are all highly motivated to avoid flares. That's going to continue to exert downward pressure on future oil production, hampering the state's ability to grow production and thus attract new capital to the state.