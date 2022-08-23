Quantcast
Still no takers for east-west pipeline that North Dakota wants to see built

Flaring projections

Projections show where capacity is compared to likely natural gas output under a low, medium, and high scenario. 

 Graphic by ND Pipeline Authority Justin Kringstad

There have been no takers for the east-west pipeline grant that North Dakota is offering to companies to build a line that will carry its excess gas from Western North Dakota across the state.  That makes it likely that the state will have to extend the deadline for applications yet again.

It also makes it more likely the state legislature will have to consider sweetening the pot for the project, a possibility lawmakers had alluded to in the last session when the grant for the project was approved. The next session of the legislature convenes in January.

