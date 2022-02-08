A public hearing has been scheduled for a Radioactive Materials License and Solid Waste Management Permit for Secure Energy Services in Williams County.
The hearing will be preceded by a public information meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 in the Williams County Commission Room, which is in the Williams County Administration Building located at 206 E Broadway in Williston. The public hearing begins at 6:45 p.m.
The draft permit and permit application is available for review from 8;30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, division of Waste Management, 4201 Normandy Street, in Bismarck.
Drafts of the permit and license, as well as the radiation safety plan are also available online at https://tinyurl.com/2p9baj8y.
A comment period is now open for written comments as well. Those will be taken through March 7 and should be sent to Solid Waste management Permit Comments, North Dakota Department of Environmental quality, Division of Waste Management, 4201 Normandy Street, Bismarck ND 58503. They may also be emailed to solidwaste@nd.gov.
Secure Energy Services began seeking permits to accept Technologically Enhanced Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material or TENORM in 2020. The hearings attracted public attention, and ultimately prompted Williams County to study the issue further before grading a conditional use permit to them and to WISCO in June 2021.
The conditional use permit from Williams County was required before the state would proceed with the DEQ applications.
Secure Energy submitted a revised application to North Dakota DEQ in September of last year for its special waste landfill facility located on 160 acres in Blacktail Township.
The revision adds an additional surface impoundment for disposal of TENORM wastes. The company also submitted a revised plan of Operations on Dec. 6 of last year for the facility, which was originally permitted in 2013.
North Dakota has struggled with disposal of TENORM wastes since the boom began. TENORM is routinely brought up from underground during oil and gas production from naturally occurring radiation far below the earth’s surface. The material can sometimes gather in things like filter socks or tank bottoms, where it can become more concentrated.
When the boom began, North Data limited radioactive materials to no more than 5 pico curies per gram. That meant no solid waste management facilities within the state could accept TENORM. All of it had to be trucked out of state, much of it to a facility in eastern Montana.
Incidents of illegal dumping prompted the state to reconsider its 5 pico curie per gram limit, and North Dakota DEQ commissioned a study with Argonne National Laboratories to determine a safe threshold for disposal of the wastes within the state. That study determined the state could raise the threshold to 50 pic curies per gram, which it did in 2016.
Several companies have since applied for conditional use permits to allow their existing special waste landfills to accept up to 25,000 tons annually of TENORM wastes with up to 50 pico curies per gram radiation. WISCO and Secure Energy in Williams County were among them.
North Dakota generates 92,000 tons of TENORM annually, which is the equivalent of 2,300 truckloads.