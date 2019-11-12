State sets hearing to collect ideas to reduce flaring, clarify regulations

A North Dakota law that was meant to prevent monopolistic behavior may instead be stifling the development of gas gathering infrastructure in the Bakken.
That is part of the impetus behind a public hearing set for 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at 100 E. Calgary Avenue in Bismarck. The hearing is set to collect public input on strategies for reducing the flaring of natural gas, as well as regulatory changes that might be needed for the state’s anti-discrimination or monopoly laws.
North Dakota’s gas capture goal is 88 percent, but industry has not met that goal for the last several months. Oil and gas producers flared 577,259 MCF per day in August, according to the state’s October production report, which is the most recent figure available.
While new infrastructure is coming online by the end of the year and early next year that will temporarily alleviate the situation, that is likely to quickly fill. The state’s industry will need another multi-billion dollar round of investment to keep up with projected volumes of gas.
The hearing on Friday will help regulators determine what they can do to help improve the situation. Testimony will be accepted on planned gas gathering/infrastructure upgrades, flaring alternatives, beneficial uses of casinghead gas, incentives for infrastructure upgrades, including but not limited to “firm capacity” and “interruptible capacity” and their advantages and disadvantages, as well as proposed definitions for “discrimination” and “similarly situated” as outlined in North Dakota’s century code (NDCC 38-08-06.2).
Sign-ups for in-person testimony begin at 8 a.m. in the hearing room. Individuals will be called to testify in order. Those not present when their turn comes will be moved to the end of the list.
Each person will have 15 minutes to give their testimony, and should not repeat the testimony of others.
Those unable to attend in person but wishing to comment may still send written comments, through 5 p.m. Nov. 14, to theilman@nd.gov.
Lynn Helms, director of the North Dakota Department of Minerals Resources, said there were three decisions in 1988 based on a law that intended to prevent monopolies that has muddied the waters when it comes to firm capacity contracts.
“That’s where one operator buys whatever amount of gas gathering capacity they think they need next year,” Helms explained. “They can buy that and guarantee it is there.”
The cases were Mike Golden versus Williston Gas, and are available online at the Division of Oil and Gas website, dmr.nd.gov.
“We don’t have any cases where someone tried to keep someone’s gas from being produced and processed at all,” Helms said. “But the commission found partially (in those cases) that the one party was being discriminated against.”
The resulting uncertainty has discouraged several deals that were legal and might have alleviated flaring issues, Helms said.
“The thinking on the part of producers is that if they could assure the gas gatherers of a certain income stream whether they drilled the wells or produced the gas or not that the infrastructure would get built bigger and faster,” Helms said. “But the uncertainty that there will be a lawsuit or Industrial Commission case that would render a contract invalid has caused people to be unwilling to even negotiate those kinds of contracts at all.”
Helms noted that other oil and gas states like Oklahoma and Texas have already changed their anti-discrimination laws, to provide a clearer definition of what similarly situated and discrimination actually mean, as well as establishing an administrative process for dealing with instances where monopolistic behavior is actually occurring.
“The only way to straighten this out is a hearing and a commission order or administrative rules,” Helms said. “That way anyone who thinks it is a great idea, they can come tell us how and why, and anyone who thinks it is a terrible idea can make their case as well.”