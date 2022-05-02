North Dakota has filed a motion seeking to intervene in a lawsuit involving minerals under the historical riverbed of the Missouri River within the boundaries of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, adding a new twist to a long-standing mineral dispute between the state and Tribe.
The Department of Interior has issued multiple opinions on who owns these minerals. First, the agency sided with North Dakota in May of 2020 under the Trump administration, but it reversed its opinion under the Biden administration, siding with MHA nation instead.
MHA Nation filed suit in July 2020, seeking to overturn the Interior Solicitor’s May 2020 decision. At stake are unpaid royalties of around $100 million, as well as future royalty payments from oil and gas drilling in the disputed area.
North Dakota asserts that it has never relinquished it’s claim to the historical riverbed, which it acquired at statehood in 1889 under the equal footing doctrine. That doctrine says that any state entering the Union retains title to the beds of navigable rivers and lakes within its borders, unless Congress expressly says otherwise.
North Dakota restricted its claim to the historical riverbed of the Missouri River, not the entirety of the bed of Lake Sakakawea, according to a media release on the matter, sent out late Friday afternoon.
North Dakota said it filed its motion to preserve the state’s position while it continues to discuss the matter with the Tribes and the United States, to reach an “amicable resolution.
“While multiple Interior opinions have been issued over the years, the matter of title has never bee nresolved in a court of law as it must be,” the release said. “The state’s motion to intervene additionally seeks to ensure that any revenues generated from riverbed mineral development will continue to be held in abeyance until the legal dispute is resolved.”
Titles to the 123 mineral tracts in question were recently recorded as lands held in trust by the United States for tribes, according to a media release from Department of the Interior, following an opinion from the Interior Solicitor Robert T. Anderson that the mineral rights should go to MHA Nation.
Anderson based his opinion on what he said was an extensive historical survey, including the 1936 Margold Option and a 2017 Tompkins opinion, that the original bed of the Missouri River within the boundaries of Fort Berthold should be held in trust for MHA Nation.
“The Jordan Opinion’s disruption of this long-standing precedent was insufficiently supported by law and by historical facts regarding the tribal use of the Missouri River and the purpose of the reservation,” Anderson wrote in that opinion. “My conclusion reaffirms the Department’s position dating back nearly 86 years and is supported by recent and past Supreme Court precedent on the matter. Based upon this determination, I further conclude that the mineral interests underlying the original bed of the Missouri River, as well as the interests underlying dry uplands taken and then restored as stated in the 1949 Takings Act and the 1984 Mineral Restoration act, respectively, are held in trust for the benefit of the (MHA) Nation.”
The MHA Nation’s suit in July followed a similar tack as a different mineral dispute suit filed by the Wilkinson family and other mineral owners of land that now lies under Lake Sakakawea. Courts have sided with the Wilkinson family in that case, that minerals outside the historical riverbed do not belong to the state, but to the families, many of whom have records going back decades.
MHA Nation Chairman Micheal Fox said at the time of the decision he was pleased with the outcome of the legal dispute.
“The Department of Interior has now corrected the grave injustice caused by the Jorjani Opinion and restored the federal government’s long-standing recognition that the Missouri riverbed within the fort Berthold Reservation belongs to the MHA Nation. We look forward to working with the Department of Interior to implement Solicitor Anderson’s Opinion and to protect the MHA Nation’s historic rights to the Missouri riverbed.”