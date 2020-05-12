A produced water spill originally reported at 30 barrels is now estimated at 850, according to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.
The spill happened May 2 on a well pad about 10 miles northwest of Keene in McKenzie County. The well is operated by Newfield Production Company.
On May 4, Newfield reported a 30-barrel spill caused by a leak in the polyethylene pipeline that connected the treater and the produced water storage tank.
The original estimate from Newfield was that 30 barrels of produced water ran off the well pad and impacted rangeland.
After an investigation, the new estimate is that 850 barrels of produced water might have been released.
Personnel from the NDDEQ have been inspecting the site and will continue to monitor the investigation and remediation.