BISMARCK — A public hearing slated for Wednesday, Nov. 13, in Linton is expected to become the next battleground for pipeline operators and Standing Rock Sioux tribal members, this time over the expansion of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
At issue is a proposed Emmons County pump station that would make it possible for pipeline operator Energy Transfer to increase the capacity of the pipeline from 570,000 barrels to 1.1 million barrels per day. The North Dakota Public Service Commission is charged with deciding the fate of the project and will hear arguments Wednesday from the company and the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which intervened in the case in August.
The tribe wants the state board to deny the company's request and worries that adding capacity to the pipeline would increase the risk and severity of potential leaks. The company says the added volume would not pose any greater risk to the environment or people living along the pipeline.
Wednesday's hearing will somewhat resemble courtroom proceedings with testimony from witnesses and cross-examination by the company and the tribe, commission chairman Brian Kroshus said. The commission will also ask questions of those who testify.
Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak after formal testimony from the company and the tribe. This part of the hearing could bleed into a second and third day, Kroshus said.
After the hearing, the three-member regulatory body will hold work sessions to decide whether to grant permission to build the pump station. The commission's determination will be based on whether the proposal meets state legal requirements, Kroshus said.
Considerations will include the welfare and best interest of North Dakotans and the environmental impact to the proposed 21-acre site of the pump station. The commission may also look at the safety and environmental implications of nearly doubling the pipeline's capacity, but the process is not about "re-litigating" the original construction of the pipeline, Kroshus said.
"Our job is to make sure (the company) meets requirements outlined in the law, not to rewrite laws," Kroshus said. "The worst thing a regulatory body can do is move the goalposts and create uncertainty."
Supporters and opponents of pipeline expansion have been gearing up for the hearing, which is expected to draw climate activists and oil industry advocates.
At a press conference Monday, Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council, said the increased capacity would allow producers in the Bakken Formation to better meet national demand for North Dakota crude oil without increasing the risk of leaks. Ness also said the pipeline has provided the state with millions of dollars in tax revenue since it came on line and expansion could mean even more on the way.
Chase Iron Eyes, the lead counsel for the Lakota People's Law Project and a one-time candidate for the U.S House of Representatives, said the recent Keystone Pipeline oil spill in northeast North Dakota demonstrates the inevitability of spills along the Dakota Access Pipeline.
The hearing will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the auditorium of the Emmons County Courthouse, 100 4th St. NW in Linton. Doors will open at 8 a.m.