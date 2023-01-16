State awards renewable energy grants

Several projects received grants from the North Dakota Industrial Commission recently, including Wellspring Hydro of Williston.
The commission approved $2.8 million through its Oil & Gas Research and Renewable Energy Program for 2023.
Among those receiving grants, Williston-based Wellspring was awarded $500,000 to develop technology for extracting lithium from oilfield wastewater, according to a press release issued by the ND Industrial Commission.
The projects "represent great opportunities" for adding value to the state's agricultural and energy commodities, the release stated.
"We are grateful for the work of these applicants in advancing innovative solutions for our state," said Gov. Doug Burgum, Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring in a joint statement.
In addition to Wellspring, grant recipients are:
ND Petroleum Foundation, a non-profit organization, which received $982,125 to promote outreach and education programs;
Envergex LLC, a Sturbridge, Mass.-based company that received $174,830 to create carbon-negative renewable biocoal from waste materials;
University of North Dakota, which received three grants totaling more than $1.1 million for research of geothermal energy using biopolymers ($468,877), development of carbon-negative hydrogen from biogas ($180,000), and $500,000 toward the development of combined hydrogen, heat and power from biomass.
The grants are available through funding generated from oil and gas production tax revenue to support industrial technology R&D of renewable energy, biofuels, biomass, biomaterials, and geothermal hydrogen, according to the commission.
On its website, Wellspring of Williston describes itself as "a locally founded North Dakota company with a mission to unlock the full potential of produced water. Wellspring Hydro is turning Bakken produced water into valuable resources by utilizing salt recovered from the brine to create caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, calcium chloride, lithium, and other valuable products."
In a 2021 column in the Williston Herald, Economic Development and Communications Strategist Dennis A. Lindahl discussed the importance of renewable energy to North Dakota and communities like Williston.
"Energy operates on a regional scale, and our North Dakota leaders understand this well," Lindahl wrote. "This means our state should have a competitive edge and renewable sources can enhance that position."
Although he primarily addressed the importance of transmission projects — such as electricity generated from wind-turbine power — Lindahl encouraged state officials and local governments to be proactive in encouraging businesses to launch competitive renewable energy projects, such as those awarded grants from the ND Industrial Commission.
"State leaders have cited a need for investments in transmission infrastructure, and we must act on this as a priority," Lindahl stated. "North Dakota has an incredible opportunity to upgrade our infrastructure to ensure we are meeting the needs of not only today but tomorrow and into the future."