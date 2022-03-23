Commerce Workforce Director Katie Ralston Howe often hears from employers and other officials throughout the state about bright ideas they’d like to try to solve labor crunch issues.
Now however, with a one-time infusion of $15 million in ARPA funds for the North Dakota Regional Workforce Impact Program, Ralston will be able to answer yes to some of those bright ideas.
“This program was really developed through conversations with employers, through economic developers and others throughout the state who are saying, I have this great idea to address our workforce challenges,” Ralston said. “Do you have X amount of dollars? And up until now we didn’t have a mechanism for funding those ideas.”
The one-time funding is being allocated across the state’s Job Service North Dakota regions based on population statistics from the 2020 Census.
For Region 1, which includes Williams, Divide and McKenzie Counties, the allocation is $1.06 million. Region 5, which includes Cass County, gets the biggest allocation at $4.04 million, followed by Region 7, with $3.02 million.
Other regions getting around $1 million include eRegion 3, which includes Benson and Cavlier counties, Region 6 which has Barnes and Statesman counties, and Region 8, which has Billings and Stark counties.
Region 4, which has Grand Forks, gets $1.7 million, Region 2 with Bottineau and Mountrail gets $1.83. million.
The grants will require a 25 percent match for the overall project budget, and projects may fall under several categories ranging from upskill or reselling individuals for in-demand job with educational classes and/or on-the-job training to housing projects that address homelessness or child care services. Other categories include career counseling, new or renovated spaces to support a program, infrastructure related to job training or workforce support, talent attraction for pandemic-hit industries, including but not limited to energy and health care.
Gov. Doug Burgum said the idea was part of his Accelerate North Dakota plan he submitted to the legislature, which contained his ideas for spending American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“We know from talking to employers at large, all east and west, north and south, it is workforce that’s the No. 1 issue facing our employers in North Dakota,” he said. “And we do know that we have still well over r30,000 plus jobs available in our state.”
Job Service has close to 20,000 jobs posted alone, but not every employer uses them. Some businesses also post one job listing that represents any number of jobs of that type.
Director of Job Service Patrick Bertagnolli said job postings have risen 17.9 percent month over month and are 28.6 percent higher year over year.
“We believe this grant will offer communities and businesses opportunities to partner together to address the workforce challenges to continue to ignore the state’s economy and create vibrant communities,” he said.
Economic indicators meanwhile show that North Dakota’s economy is doing well, Burgum said, but it could be doing much better if companies could just hire the workforce they need for all of the opportunities they see.
“Nobody posts a job if they think by filling that job they’re going to make less money or grow more slowly,” Burgum said. “They post those jobs because they see opportunity. They see a better chance to serve their customers, to manufacture more product, to be more competitive.”
As a result of the hiring challenges, companies are not running as many shifts as they want to, and restaurants are operating at fewer hours than they could.
The problem has also been a visible problem in the energy industry, with North Dakota Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms relating stories about companies who tried to hire rig crews but were unable to do so.
His early projections were for industry to add a dozen rigs in 2022, but after more discussion with industry about these problems, he has scaled that back to a hopeful six or so.
Each rig employs 50 people directly, and another 100 people indirectly. Rigs, meanwhile, are followed by a certain ratio of hydraulic fracturing crews, which also require a number of employees to staff.
That lack of workforce is holding back North Dakota’s energy recovery and keeping its production lower than it might be — although the Bakken also faces the further challenge that most of its largest producers now consider the play mature. Most of those have just 10 years of inventory in the nation’s No. 3 oil play.
Burgum said he hoped groups would band together to leverage their ideas and resources into sustainable solutions for workforce both short and long-term.
“These grants are going to be available today,” he said. “And I want to again say how this all fits into our broader strategy as we talk about North Dakota. We talked about six words, empowering people, improving lives, and inspiring success. And certainly, great employment opportunities are a way to empower people. It’s a way to improve their lives and it’s a way to inspire success for others.”