The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has decided to withdraw as a cooperating agency on the Dakota Access pipeline’s court-ordered Environmental Impact Statement, citing a lack of transparency with the process, as well as a number of safety concerns they do not feel are being addressed.
Standing Rock has called on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide the tribe with the most recent unreacted response plan, something the tribe says still has not happened.
“That lack of transparency prompted the Tribe to recently withdraw as a cooperating agency in the process to produce DAPL’s new court-ordered Environmental Impact Study,” a media release from the tribe says.
Tribal Chairperson Janet Alike said in the release that the tribe is also concerned that low levels at Lake Oahe and other dams on the Missouri River might make DAPL’s emergency plans for spill cleanup undoable.
“If an oil spill were to occur today, the plans submitted for remediation at Lake Oahe probably couldn’t be implemented,” she said. “Equipment required for the containment of a spill, even if deployed in a timely manner, could not reach the response zone.”
She wants the Corps to raise Lake Oahe lake levels or shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline immediately.
“Our way of life at Standing Rock relies on our waters and we have to protect it,” she said.
Doug Crow Ghost, administrator of the Tribe’s Water Resources Department, said the plans he’s seen to address potential spills by Dakota Access ignore the significant fluctuation in water levels on Lake Oahe.
“Lake Oahe’s elevation is 12 feet below what it was two years ago today, but the Corps continues to release water at Oahe as if it is business as usual,” he said.
The tribe’s emergency planning consultant Don Holmstrom, meanwhile, who is the retired director of the U.S. Chemical Safety Board’s Denver office, said he believes the existing oil spill response plan for DAPL has significant gaps.
“As the Tribe’s technical reports have detailed, existing plans are inconsistent with Energy Transfer’s own spill model, which seriously impairs effective oil spill mitigation,” he said. “Spill response under adverse conditions such as a low Lake Oahe water level of the harsh winter environment of North Dakota, including an oil spill under ice are seriously lacking.”
Holmstrom also believes that Energy Transfer’s worst-case discharge calculations are significantly understating how big a spill might be.
Standing Rock Sioux also believes Bakken crude has additional hazards that the Corps is failing to address in the EIS.
Dakota Access was ordered to conduct the lengthier Environmental Impact Study in 2020, after Judge James Boasberg determined that NEPA required it due to the controversy surrounding the pipeline.
That study is supposed to be released in November of this year.
Dakota Access Pipeline carries about half of the North Dakota’s oil to markets in the Gulf of Mexico. The pipeline has recently expanded its volume from 570,000 to 750,000 barrels per day.
The new study is to take into account the expanded size of the pipeline.
Craig Stevens, spokesman for the GAIN Coalition said the pipeline has been operating safely since 2017 and that the allegations raised by the tribe are not well-grounded in science.
“It is unfortunate that the Tribe continues to promote misinformation regarding the project, having once again put politics before fact and science,” he said. “However we are confident that the Corps’ review will reaffirm their previous findings that DAPL presents no significant impact and continue its safe and critical operations.”
The Williston Herald has reached out to both Energy Transfer Partners and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about the allegations raised here. Their responses will be added to this article if and when received.