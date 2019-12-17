BISMARCK —The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and state officials are in the early stages of planning a training exercise to respond to a potential oil spill from the Dakota Access Pipeline.
North Dakota Homeland Security Director Cody Schulz told a committee of lawmakers on Monday, Dec. 16, that the Department of Emergency Services is “happy to partner or facilitate” such an event.
Standing Rock Chairman Mike Faith called collaboration on the exercise "awesome."
“We appreciate your offer," he said.
In an interview, Schulz said he heard last week that the tribe had inquired about the possibility of a training event in case there's an oil spill near Cannon Ball.
The tribe has long raised concerns about a potential leak from the Dakota Access Pipeline, which crosses under the Missouri River just north of its reservation. Those concerns have heightened in recent months as developer Energy Transfer proposed doubling the amount of oil flowing through the line. The company maintains the pipeline is safe.
Schulz said there are several “tabletop” exercises the state could help facilitate that would involve convening emergency responders to talk through responses to various spill scenarios. Officials on Monday did not discuss any potential costs.
Gov. Doug Burgum, who chairs the interim Tribal Taxation Issues Committee that met Monday, challenged the state, tribe and private sector to run through an in-the-field exercise that would involve simulating a response to a spill by deploying booms and other equipment.
“I sort of feel like this would be something that would be good to work on together,” he said. “We try to design things so that we never have a spill, but then prepare for the worst in case we do.”
Schulz said such an event could coincide with an effort the North Dakota National Guard plans for August, in which the Guard and civilian authorities will run through responses to a number of emergency scenarios throughout the state.
The Department of Emergency Services maintains a limited amount of equipment to respond to oil spills. The department is short on personnel needed to deploy it and might rely on private contractors in an actual emergency, Schulz said.
Drilling along Fort Berthold boundary
The committee also discussed other energy issues on Monday, including oil drilling along the edge of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.
State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said 211 wells straddle the reservation boundary. Of those, 80 start in the reservation and extend horizontally underground outside the border. The Three Affiliated Tribes and the state each collect a portion of the oil production and extraction taxes from those wells.
But for the 131 wells that start outside the reservation before crossing the border, “We don’t get a penny,” Tribal Chairman Mark Fox said.
“We’ve got to eradicate this confusion,” he said. “If we can get that penny, then we can build more infrastructure, we can provide more water to them to drill.”
The state and tribe struck an agreement earlier this year that changed the proportions of oil tax revenue allocated to the two entities from new wells on the reservation, but it does not affect wells that start outside the boundary and then cross over.
Helms told lawmakers that the issue is complex, as sometimes wells span both “trust” and “fee” land on the reservation. Trust land is held by the federal government in trust for the benefit of a tribe, and fee land is private land within a reservation.
Drilling through each type of land directs a different percentage of tax revenue to the tribe and state.
Some of the wells also extend under Lake Sakakawea, where ownership of the minerals is in dispute, adding another layer of complexity to the issue, Helms said.
“The data is a great place to start,” Burgum said as he suggested his staff work with Helms and the tax department toward a solution.
Fox said companies drilling along the reservation boundary have some discretion to determine where to locate their wellheads.
He referenced a company that planned to build its well pad off the reservation and then drill across the border. After the tribe helped the company secure an easement and water supply, Fox said, the driller told the tribe, “We realized you won’t get any tax revenue to help your roads,” and opted to move its well pad onto the reservation so that the tribe could collect some of the taxes it paid.
The border drilling issue aside, Fox said the new tax agreement that provided a more certain tax structure has played “a role in stimulating drilling” on the reservation that benefits both the tribe and state.
Helms echoed that message. While the number of rigs drilling for oil in North Dakota has dropped since the agreement was signed earlier this year, the rig count on the reservation has increased.
“I think you can attribute the majority of that to the stability and the knowledge that there’s a stable tax and regulatory environment that industry can enjoy regardless of whether they are on or off reservation lands,” he said.
Helms also credited the geology of the rock under Fort Berthold, calling it “some of the best rock in the Bakken and Three Forks formations.”