Among the chief concerns of a crowd gathered at the Williams County Commission chamber to learn more about TENORM facilities was how spills would be handled.
A TENORM facility would have to report spills to the state within 24 hours, officials told a crowd of citizens, most of whom expressed concerns about a Williams County landfill that is seeking to become what would be the state’s first TENORM facility.
Secure Energy Services has applied for permits to be a TENORM facility. If the state approves its application, it would be allowed to accept up to 25,000 tons annually of material that has been certified as 50 picocuries or less by a third-party laboratory.
All of the loads coming to the 13 Mile facility would have to be certified prior to being sent, Diana Trussell, Soild Waste Program Manager said.
In addition to that, there are other safeguards to ensure that nothing over 50 picocuries is inadvertently accepted. These will include gate screening, and a random sampling of at least 1 percent of all loads that are coming into the facility.
Trussell said when loads are being spread out, it would become apparent at that time if someone had attempted to hide something.
“If they see something that doesn’t look like it’s supposed to be there, they will check it,” she said. “The (Solid Waste Program) also comes out to do its own surveys. We have actually surveyed the landfill to make sure there isn’t anything.”
If anything unacceptable is found, the landfill must dig it back out and file a rejected load report. The original owner would be required to take it to an appropriate disposal facility.
“A load with TENORM has to come in with the analytical work,” Trussell added. “The gate screening is just to see if there is something out of the ordinary. It is not determining if the the load meets acceptable levels.”
Brooke Olson, with the Radiation Control Program added that if a company is actually trying to hide some radioactive material in a load, it is probably not a small amount.
“If it’s a little tiny handful, maybe (the gate monitor won’t find it),” she said. “But if they are going to try to hide something, it will be enough to set that off. The survey meters and the portable sets are set pretty low to background.”
As far as who would clean up a leak, if one should happen, the company is responsible for all of the cleanup work.
Special waste landfill companies are required to put up, in advance, several bonds that Trussell said assures adequate funds to do such work in the event a company walks away.
“We would not expect the taxpayer to do it,” Trussell said. “Let’s say we had groundwater contamination, we can require them to enter corrective action. So in addition to the financial assurance, they would have to put money in until it is completely remediated.”
The state can also require the company to put up additional funds as part of corrective action.
As a last resort, companies that disposed of waste at the landfill could also be on the hook, Trussell indicated.
“If someone has the records, we will go after every generator with that,” she said. “But we have to have the records, and that is why we require the reporting.”