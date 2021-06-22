A conditional use permit amendment requested by WISCO was tabled at the June 17 Planning and Zoning meeting, pending comments from the Round Prairie Township. During that meeting, Planning and Zoning Commissioners recommended denial of a similar amendment for Secure Energy Services' conditional use permit. Public hearings for both amendments were held during that meeting.
The latest
Williams County Planning and Zoning Commissioners plan to hold a special meeting at 8 a.m. Monday, June 28, to make a recommendation on WISCO’s request for the amended conditional use permit. The amendment would allow them to accept up to 25,000 tons of TENORM annually, and no more than 3,000 tons in one month, with a limit of 50 pico curies per gram of radiation at their existing special waste landfill. The facility is located on a 103-acre parcel in Round Prairie Township. There won’t be a public hearing on the requested amendment this time, since that was already held June 17.
What’s Next
Planning and Zoning’s recommendations on the two amendments will be sent to the Williams County Board of County Commissioners for final approval during their next regularly scheduled meeting, which is set for 8 a.m. June 29. Williams County is the permitting authority for the location and zoning of special waste landfills. The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, meanwhile, is the authority for radioactive materials licensing and solid waste management permits. North Dakota doesn’t start that part of the process until facilities have their local zoning permits in hand.