Before the pandemic, North Dakota’s iPipe initiative, which innovates leak detection and prevention Shark Tank style, was making inroads both nationally and internationally.
Well now the program is not just national, and not even just international. It is now also interstellar. With the most recent launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9, which carried 88 satellites into a sun synchronous orbit, one of the newest iPipe partners, Orbital Sidekick, has its very own satellite in space. It's the Aurora hyperspectral imaging satellite, which has been specifically designed to look for hydrocarbons from space.
“The technology aboard the satellite provides high-resolution imagery not previously available to our industry, and we look forward to learning how to apply this new capability through our iPIPE partnership work,” said Darren Schmidt, Assistant Director for Subsurface R&D at the Energy & Environmental Research Center (EERC).
Schmidt said the selection of Orbital Sidekick’s technology in 2019 resulted from work iPipe had been doing using data from existing satellites. That work was beneficial, but having a satellite that is actually designed to specifically look for hydrocarbons in orbit is obviously the next logical step up.
The Aurora satellite is the first of what Schmidt said will likely be more satellites for Orbital Sidekick, with better resolution and other improvements to come, based on experiences with this first satellite.
“As more satellites get up in space, you begin to build a constellation where you can get the data back more frequently,” Schmidt said.
Orbital Sidekick’s launch is part of the growing commercialization of space.
“The expectation is that we’re going to see more industrial satellites go up into space over the next few years, which will improve the efficacy or ability to actually do that type of work,” Schmidt said. “Today, we’re at the beginning of it, and anyways, it's a quite exciting area of technology.”
The new satellite is not the only exciting new technology under development by iPipe.
“We’re also working with a company that has a point sensor, like you’d put a pressure sensor on a pipelien,” Schmidt said. “But the advancement is identifying leaks anywhere in the pipeline with a point sensor.”
The process works by listening in on pressure waves and using powerful cloud computing to analyze all of that data. To human ears, it would just be unintelligible noise, quickly tuned out. But an artificial intelligence that never sleeps can be programmed to listen perpetually.
“The iPipe work has been instrumental in helping them develop the algorithms to be able to do that,” Schmidt said. “And I think that’s going to be a pretty amazing development if we can see that come to fruition because you know today you can watch your line pressures, but you can’t necessarily see a leak. And this technology, you’d literally be able to not just look at pressure, but actually kind of listen in a way.”
Another company selected by iPipe this year collects data and analyzes risk factors. It will use machine learning to predict things ahead of time.
“That’s a very welcome addition to the program,” Schmidt said. “Put it this way, it’s easy to find technologies to work on the leak detection side. It’s potentially more rewarding if you can prevent the leak in the first place.”
The iPipe program has one more round left in this iteration, Schmidt said, and will be selecting that last round of technologies to advance —Shark Tank style — in May 2022. Schmidt said he expects that round to have an emphasis on drones now that the North Dakota is building out its beyond visual line of sight network for unmanned aerial systems or drones.
“North Dakota is really leading the way on all these technology fronts and other states are watching closely what we’re doing,” Schmidt said. “II really think these drone applications are going to become quite intneresting because of that.”
After that, there will be a new iPipe program in the works, which will continue to advance new technologies that make the Bakken better and safer than before. We'll have more details on that when they become available.