The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality has been notified of a source water spill resulting from a pipeline leak in Bowman County. The pipeline is operated by Denbury Onshore LLC.
The incident occurred about nine miles south of Marmarth on Monday, April 19, and it was reported the same day. The cause of the pipeline leak is believed to be external corrosion.
Source water is higher in dissolved solids and minerals than fresh water, however, it is much lower in chlorides than produced water. Source water is used for enhanced oil recovery.
Denbury Onshore, LLC estimates indicate approximately 3,000 barrels of source water were released from the pipeline, impacting Kidd Creek.
Personnel from the NDDEQ are inspecting the site and will continue to monitor the investigation and remediation.