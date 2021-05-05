First off let me clarify - safety does not stink. Still, many in our industry operate under the assumption that safety leaders are either working against them, or at best, are “just doing their job” to keep them safe. Our intentions aside, we have a long way to go until the majority of our workers see safety people as coaches and partners who are helping, not hindering their work. In my last editorial I talked about the data debacle. This week, I’d like to discuss how to solve it.
***
Our team took to the mountains for some much needed fresh air, reflection and strategic planning. What I thought would be a time of sharing internal struggles (i.e. how to better serve customers or the changing market or supply chain) turned into something very different. The main topic of discussion? Our documentation system. I’ve spent years building it, incorporating mountains of information and safety data, and spent weeks on implementation. I was proud of our advances and capabilities, but unbeknownst to me my team had been struggling with our redundant and complicated system for some time. I was blindsided.
If it was good enough for our customers, why wasn’t it good enough for us? After I dusted myself (and my pride) off, I could evaluate our system more objectively. If I was being honest, my employees were right. We could do better. Just because our system had been functional for many years didn’t mean it could not be further improved.
In my last article I shared the challenges our operation’s departments face while completing the plethora of required safety forms, data collection and permits. Being hyper focused on this issue, it was a shock to hear that we needed to improve as well. It did provide me with some clarity, however. Improving the documentation process is a constant and evolving target, but it should always slope toward simplicity instead of upward toward volume. So while we had a system that had been “good enough” for years, I still needed to be open when my team was conveying (very loudly and clearly) that it could be simplified to get the best results.
To understand how to solve the data problem we face, we need to ask the right questions of our team to determine if we’re as streamlined as possible.
1. Does your team know the breadth and “why” of your safety program requirements, and do they benefit from them?
2. Can the program be simplified?
3. How much time does your team spend on documentation and are there redundancies?
Start with your safety and management teams, and work your way around. Getting feedback from all levels is extremely important. There is no easy button for improvement, but I promise your team has a lot to say. Don’t shy away from them.
Then ask your customers and/or contractors. Find out how the data is being used and what’s most important to them. We’ve been able to drill down to specific tasks being categorized by risk, department, teams and job type. The process takes time and finesse, but it is possible.
Some innovations come from necessity, others come from excavation. In previous editorials I’ve shown how to combine JSAs and BBS documentation into one document and how to include operational data as well, and this is just the start. Read through your safety manual, there are probably 15-20 different forms and permits inside, do they incorporate quality or efficiency metrics? Is there overlap and redundancy? Can they be made electronic? Once you get the data, can you make it available to employees in near real-time and blend it with your planning process?
Solving the data debacle takes humility and the willingness to look directly at inefficiencies and separate safety requirements and ask, why? The process needs a strategy, and should be done in collaboration with your employees and customers but for us to move forward with making safety programs effective, it is a necessity.