Some of the biggest names in the technology industry are coming to call on Montana Thursday at the Montana “On the Rise” Economic Summit, organized by Sen. Steve Daines in Bozeman.
Among them Kevin O’Leary, of Shark Tank fame, will be delivering the keynote address at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 2.
“As an investor, I’m always looking for states that have pro-business regulatory environments, competitive taxes and leadership, that wants to do business,” O’Leary said in an email. “Montana is starting to give Florida and Texas a run for their money. That’s why I’m here.”
This will not be O’Leary’s first trip to the region. He was recently in North Dakota, along with representatives of a company called Bitzero, to discuss placing a $3 billion bitcoin mining operation there. The exact location hasn't been announced, but it is interesting that Bismarck very recently revised its rules to allow cryptocurrency facilities.
North Dakota and Montana both have the right climate to host facilities that mine cryptocurrency or compute data for artificial intelligence, as well as sources of cheap natural gas, and that has already brought cryptocurrency facilities to the region.
Among these is Atlas Power’s $1.9 billion facility west of Williston, which is aiming to be among the largest single-location low-carbon data centers in the world. Crusoe Energy, meanwhile, which was already located in Williston, recently announced a $505 million expansion that will involve cloud computing for artificial intelligence.
Crusoe has been recruiting people from Silicone Valley, and bringing them to the Bakken, to staff its facility.
North Dakota has been interested in attracting cryptocurrency facilities to help it use the excess gas the Bakken has begun to produce as a mature play. Without additional off take, that increasing gas to oil ratio will begin to place an artificial ceiling on how much oil can be produced in the region, particularly now that publicly traded companies are getting caught up in new ESG metrics.
O’Leary is a well-known advocate of the blockchain sector and the cryptocurrency sector. He was reported saying he expects cryptocurrency to become the 12th sector of the S&P 500 index during the DC Blockchain Summit a few days ago.
“New York, Tennessee Valley, Montana, and North Dakota are ideal locations where you can put mining facilities under full mandate of hydroelectricity, where you wouldn’t need carbon audit,” O’ Leary was reported saying by Seeking Alpha.
Montana on the Rise features several other big name speakers as well, including Arturo Gonzalez, Global Head of Policy Advocacy and Research for Meta, who will talk about new opportunities being created in the Metaverse.
There will also have a “fireside chat” with Toni Pharmaceuticals Co-founder, CEO and Chairman Seth Lederman and GlaxoSmithKline Vice President of Strategy and Transformation Al Thompson, moderated by Two Bear Capital’s Head of Community Engagement Liz Marchi.