The North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources has released oil and gas production figures for September 2020.
The state hit a record for gas capture percentage at 93%, but gas production was far below the record levels it hit in November 2019. Here are the numbers:
36,649,997 barrels or 1,221,667 barrels/day - September 2020 oil production
$31.59 - Average price of a barrel of North Dakota oil in September 2020
84,409,981 MCF or 2,813,666 MCF/day - September 2020 gas production
78,479,791 MCF or 2,615,993 MCF/day - September 2020 gas captured
93% - gas capture percentage
88% - state mandated gas capture goal for September. The goal went up to 91% Nov. 1)
15,377 - Number of producing wells in September 2020
51 - Number of drilling permits issued in September 2020
43 - Number of completed wells in September 2020, up from 19 in August
11 - Average drilling rig count in September 2020
80% - Decrease in drilling rig activity between January and September 2020