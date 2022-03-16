Republican senators in the MonDak continued this week to float bills that ban oil from unfriendly foreign sources, and urged the Biden administration to prioritize American production.
Among Senators introducing bills to ban Iranian and Venezuelan oil is Montana Republican Senator Steve Daines, North Dakota Republican Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, on a bill led by Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio.
“We need to increase American energy development and support our allies, not run to foreign dictators in Venezuela and adversaries like Iran,” Daines said.
Hoeven, meanwhile, said the Biden administration’s willingness to do business with Iran and Venezuela is troubling.
"Just as we are banning imports of Russian oil, we should not bring oil online from these two adversaries,” he said.. “Iran is the world’s foremost sponsor of terrorism, and Venezuela is still under the rule of an illegitimate and violent regime. As such, the U.S. needs to maintain pressure on these two nations, not ease sanctions on their primary source of revenue, especially when we can and should produce that energy here at home.”
Cramer called the very idea of it offensive.
"Even worse, he may be willing to give Iran, the world’s largest sponsor of terror, billions of dollars a day by removing sanctions for their oil," Cramer said. "It’s hard to believe we would trade one despot in Russia for two despots in Venezuela and Iran. We can produce more energy here with the gold standard of labor and environmental protections."
Hoeven also touted his American Energy Independence from Russia Act , which he introduced last week, to offset Russian imports with American production.
The bicameral Republican bill would authorize the construction and operation of TC Energy’s mothballed Keystone XL pipeline, as well as ease regulatory hurdles for liquified natural gas exports.
The bill prohibits any presidential moratoria on new energy leases, requires the U.S. Department of the Interior to hold at least four oil and natural gas lease sales in each state with land available in 2022, prohibits using the Strategic Petroleum Reserve until Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm issues a plan for increasing oil and gas production from federal lands and waters. It also directs the Biden administration to submit a plan to Congress within 30 days that provides an energy security evaluation nd risk assessment, along with a plan to leverage American oil and gas resources to offset Russian oil.
“Over the past year, the Biden administration has locked away our nation’s energy reserves and impounded American energy independence,” Hoeven said. “Our legislation is about harnessing America’s abundant energy resources to offset imports and revenue flowing to Russia, and taking immediate steps to encourage and empower domestic energy production. I appreciate my colleagues int he Senate and House who’s support these efforts and will continue pressing the administration for increased American energy production.”
Sen. Kevin Cramer is a supporter of this legislation as well.
“North Daktoa’s excellence is a road map for American energy independence,” he said. ‘We can unleash energy dominance by bringing American energy production back online. This is geopolitical leverage to counter Putin and other adversaries. We not only produce it better, but we have much higher labor and environmental standards. This is good policy for North Dakota and our nation.”
The mostly Republican backlash over Iranian and Venezuelan oil followed media reports that the Biden administration is talking to both countries as it seeks additional sources of oil and gas to offset Russian oil.
On Monday, Reuters reported that Chevron is already pursuing Venezuelan visas for its workers, to ready them for send-off the moment restrictions ease.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm downplayed her discussions with Venezuela, telling reporters she talked about a “variety” of topics. She did admit, however, that those topics included energy.
Venezuela is considered a close ally of Russia, but has one of the world’s largest reserves at 300 billion barrels.
The U.S. banned Venezuelan oil in 2019. The ban helped fuel a rise in Russian exports to America, amid subsequent reductions in exports from Mexico and Columbia.
Most Venezuelan oil went at the time to Gulf Coast refineries, which are tooled for heavier blends.