Secure Energy Services appears set to get approval for its permits to handle low-level radioactive mining waste known as TENORM in North Dakota.
The Department of Environmental Quality has sent out a notice proposing to approve a radioactive materials license and solid waste management permit for Secure Energy Services to accept low-level technologically enhanced naturally occurring radioactive materials at its special waste landfill located in Williams county near 13-mile corner.
Williams County approved the company’s request for a TENORM amendment to its conditional use permit last year, after much public debate which included a moratorium for the county to further study the issue. The final vote was 3 to 2, with Commissioners Barry Ramberg and Beau Anderson casting the dissenting votes.
The County’s approval overrode a Planning and Zoning recommendation to deny the permit.
North Dakota DEQ in its responses to public comments, said it had not received any with substantive scientific data or documentation to deny the draft radioactive materials license or the draft solid waste permit, and it is not proposing any changes to the draft.
“The facility will not be approved for disposal of TENORM waste, in concentrations of up to but not exceeding 50 pico curies per gram of radium 226 plus radium 228, until finalized financial assurance documentation for the radioactive materials license has been reviewed and approved,” DEQ’s notice read.
While initially there were many pubic comments against the facility, there was only one public comment at a Feb. 2022 hearing to gather comments on the draft proposal, from a man identifying himself as Gerald Miller.
“I’d like to see this approved,” Miller said on the public record. “I think you’ve been fair giving them a fair chance eat last few years since 2016 when this was first approved by the legislature. Thank you.”
Western Dakota energy Association, meanwhile, sent written comments about the proposal. WDEA commissioned a study in 2020 to look at the scope of TENORM waste disposal needs in North Dakota, exploring the potential need for a multi-county regional solution.
That study determined that North Dakota is the only oil-producing state that does not yet have a permitted landfill or other disposal facility to accept TENORM wastes, which are routinely produced by the mining and extraction process for oil and gas.
Each year, North Dakota generates around 92,000 tons of TENORM waste, or about 2,300 truckloads of wastes, which were being trucked out of state, often to Montana.
“Because the TENORM is generated in North Dakota, the state has the responsibility to offer facilities for its disposal in the state,” WDEA Executive Director Geoff Simon wrote. “The WDEA study indicated there are virtually no public health concerns associate with TENORM’s low levels of radioactivity. Workers close to the material need to monitor their exposure, but the radioactive particles travel only a short distance, and pose no risk to the traveling public passing by a landfill.
WDEA recommended approval of Secure Energy’s radioactive materials license and permits.
“We note that DEQ’s review found Secure’s application meets the requirements of North Dakota Solid Waste Management Rules and is protective of human health and the environment,” Simon added. “The application and Secure’s operations have also been scrutinized by Williams county Planning and Zoning staff The application was also the subject of a public hearings after which the county commission granted Secure a conditional use permit that allows TENORM disposal at Secure’s Landfill.”