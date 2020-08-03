The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division was notified of a release occurring Friday, July 31 at the Dickinson-Heath-Sand Unit 23 saltwater disposal well, on the northwest edge of Dickinson, North Dakota.
Scout Energy Management LLC reported Friday that 380 barrels of brine and 76 barrels of oil were released due to a tank overflow. Product was contained on-site and at the time of reporting 375 barrels of brine and 75 barrels of oil had been recovered.
A state inspector has been to the location and will monitor additional cleanup.