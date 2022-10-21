Quantcast
Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Salt cavern study receives more funding from state

  • Updated
  • Comments
Salt cavern study

A view of the salt cavern study shows what a core looks like

An energy study to determine whether salt caverns could be used in North Dakota to store gas and liquids is getting more state money.

The three-member North Dakota Industrial Commission on Thursday approved additional funding of $986,200 from the Oil and Gas Research Fund. The fund gets a share of state oil and gas tax collections. The money is going to the University of North Dakota's Energy and Environmental Research Center, which is conducting the study.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred