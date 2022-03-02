The Bakken’s energy industry has long pushed back against green energy movements, promoting the narrative that its oil and gas production is vitally important to American energy security. The recent invasion of the Ukraine could help it further that narrative, and congressional delegations in both North Dakota and Montana are using it to win some political points in the ongoing energy battle.
Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines and North Dakota Republican Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer are all signatories to a letter the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources has sent to President Joe Biden outlining 10 steps he and Congress should take to restore America’s energy independence.
“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has laid bare a broken U.S. energy policy,” the senators wrote in the letter. “It is time to change course and return America to its dominant role in global energy. It is no secret that we have been opposed to the approach you have taken towards American energy production. Your administration’s focus on ending the production and use of traditional sources of American energy has contributed to soaring inflation. It also has left the U.S. and our allies vulnerable to the malicious maneuverings of Vladimir Putin.”
Insult was added to injury, the Senators suggested, when climate envoy John Kerry, despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, was saying, ‘I hope President Putin will help us to stay on track with respect to what we need to do for the climate.’”
Cancelling Keystone XL pipeline was among the first steps the Biden Administration took that started the ball rolling on inflationary measures that have aggravated market uncertainty, and caused underinvestment in oil and natural gas that is leading to high energy costs. That’s exacerbating inflation that’s been brought on by supply chain issues in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“(This) has hurt American families and our economy,” the letter continues. “Those decisions have also weakened our ability to addresss the immediate crisis in Ukraine and support our North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies.”
American policies need to make America and her allies less dependent on Russian oil, the letter continues.
“It is time for your administration to develop a new approach that embraces America’s energy abundance,” the senators wrote. “American-produced energy is not just good for our economy and international competitiveness. Making America energy dominant will increase our nation’s and our allies’ security.”
The 10 steps outlined by the letter are:
Direct the Department of the Interior to hold new oil and natural gas lease sales on federal alnds and water
Halt the Securities and Exchange Commission’s planned rule to enhance “environmental, social, and governance” disclosures, which are aimed at making it difficult for energy companies to raise capital and produce American energy.
Expedite approval of increased liequefied natural gas exports to NATO allies and other strategic partners to reduce their reliance on foreign sources that are unfriendly to the United States.
Remove restrictions on international financing for natural gas and coal power plants. Otherwise, developing countries ha enough no choice but to spurs those projects with partners that may not be friendly to the United States.
Instruct Department of Energy to purchase domestically produced uranium for a strategic uranium reserve. The United States is importing 90 percent of its uranium, nearly half of which is coming from Russia and its allies.
Reform and streamline regulations that needlessly delay and sometimes stop entirely vital energy infrastructure projects.
Encourage FERC to avoid new barriers for natural gas pipeline approval. Making more American natural gas available to Europe, which you have endorsed, can’t happen without additional infrastructure.
Withdraw the executive order cancelling the Keystone XL pipeline and approve existing and future cross-border oil and gas permits. Canada is the largest source of U.S. crude imports and an important friend and ally.
Work with European allies to develop that continent’s shale resources to help them escape the energy stranglehold Russia has placed Europe in. Putin has been financing anti-fracking campaigns throughout Europe.
Expedite approval of domestic mines, including those on federal lands, which produce critical minerals and other in-demand materials like copper whose supply is currently dominated by China and Russia.