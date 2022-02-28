With oil now floating around the $100 mark and some analysis’s predicting prices as high as $140 a barrel following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, that has many wondering whether high oil prices and supply shortages are going to boost activity in the Bakken.
Brent prices spiked at $105.79 a barrel on Thursday on the back of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but eased back down to $99.08 as Biden suggested America and her allies would avoid targeting Russia’s energy complex with sanctions. WTI, meanwhile, hit $100.54 before easing back to close that day at $94.41. Those are the highest prices have been since 2014, when the Bakken was still booming.
Bakken production peaked in 2019 at 1.5 million barrels a day, before the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, production has recovered to 1.1 million barrels per day.
Most analysts do expect to see American oil production rise as a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine but the Bakken, which has been branded a “mature” play by its top producers, is still likely to remain flat.
“The implication that higher commodity prices will bring activity back to The Bakken in particular, in our opinion, is outweighed by the fact that just the relative quality and quantity of inventory that remains within the Williston Basin is limited,” Enverus analyst David Law told the Williston Herald. “We have seen operators guide to more or less fat. Notable kind of Bakken-focused names like Marathon and Continental have guided to flat in favor of plays across their portfolio such as the Eagleford for Marathon or for Continental it’d be the Permian Scoop Stack in the Powder River Basin.”
It’s not just the age of the play however. There are other forces at work as well. Gas takeaway has become a more significant issue than it used to be for the Bakken, where the gas to oil ratio is steadily increasing.
In earnings calls, most of the Bakken’s producers have committed to very high gas capture targets going forward to meet ESG metrics. Marathon, for example, plans to capture 99 percent of gas in all of its plays, including The Bakken.
With natural gas takeaway already near a ceiling, oil production really can’t grow too much beyond where it is now without significant, major investments in more natural gas takeaway.
North Dakota has been working to find outlets for its natural gas, including a hydrogen hub in Beulah that will use an advanced technique and carbon sequestration to produce nearly carbon-free hydrogen fuel. There’s also a west-east natural gas pipeline planned to carry North Dakota’s affordable natural gas to that side of the state, in hopes of sparking more economic development.
“Flaring certainly has come down since 2019 levels (in the Bakken),” Law said. “But its flaring is still kind of among the worst within the lower 48.”
President Joe Biden has meanwhile said he’s working to source more natural gas for European countries, who get about 40 percent of their natural gas from Russia.
North Dakota’s Republican lawmakers have also called for more domestic LNG exports. While that might eventually help North Dakota gas find a new home in the long run, it’s problematic in the short run.
Exporting natural gas requires liquefaction and gasification plants to transport across the sea. Those generally take billions of dollars and multiple years to build.
While Europe expanded their reception facilities in 2009 during a financial conflict between Ukraine and Russia that prompted Russia to suspend gas shipments for almost a month, many of the world’s top suppliers don’t have any more export capacity for LNG than what they’re already using.
Another factor that’s weighing on the Bakken’s production are labor shortages. North Dakota has more than 30,000 job openings in the state right now with the present 33 rigs.
Every new rig adds 50 direct and 100 indirect jobs to the tally of jobs that the state’s energy industry needs to fill. Following along behind the rigs, meanwhile, are hydraulic fracturing crews to complete the wells drilled by the rigs. There are 100 or so employees per hydraulic fracturing crew.
North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness told the Williston Herald he believes it will take a seismic shift in current energy policies for the Bakken to grow again.
“I really don’t see (the Russian invasion of Ukraine) having any impacts on the Bakken unless American energy consumers push back on the Biden Administration to support policies that strengthen and encourage domestic energy production,” he told the Williston Herald.
Sanctions probably wouldn’t change the situation either, and so far America and her allies in Europe have shied away from sanctioning Russian oil. That would probably just light a fire under global oil prices, and Russia would meanwhile just find workarounds to sell its oil anyway.
Venezuela is an example of that type of reaction to sanctions, Al Salazar explained to the Williston Herald.
“What does Venezuela do? They sell their oil to China at a discounted rate, and ship it all the way over there, not making any sense,” he said. “Oil has a tendency to be able to clear itself, despite whatever obstacles there may be because it’s a lot easier to transact.”
However, even without sanctions, freight rates are already going up in response to the uncertainty, as insurers shy away from insuring Russian shipments.
“I suspect that over time there will be workarounds for that, too, because other buyers who are not sympathetic to what’s going on with the Ukraine will be picking those up at a discounted basis,” Salazar said. “That’s just how oil usually finds a way to get into the hands of buyers.”