Nearly 12,000 metric tons of carbon that would otherwise have been emitted into the North Dakota sky have instead found their way to a new and final resting place deep underground. Red Trail Energy is closing in on its first full month of operation at its ethanol plant near Richardston.
The plant is the first carbon capture and storage project allowed under state primacy not just in North Dakota, but in the United States. It began carbon capture June 16, according to a media release from Red Trail Energy.
“After six years of research, development and investment Red Trail Energy is celebrating this historic moment in North Dakota and United States history of becoming the first facility permitted under state primacy to capture and store CO2. Our success establishes a trail for other industries in the state to follow,” said Gerald Bachmeier, chief executive officer of Red Trail Energy. “The significance of implementing this project cannot be understated. From the beginning we wanted to set Red Trail Energy apart from other ethanol plants and this project puts us ahead of the curve in terms of lowering the carbon intensity of our ethanol.”
Ethanol is already considered a low-carbon fuel, but carbon capture now gives ethanol produced at Red Trail a much lower carbon footprint than conventional ethanol, and should allow the company to command a premium in the clean fuel market.
Red Trail annually emits on average 180,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide from the fermentation process that produces its ethanol. The plant’s process is capturing 100 percent of that and injecting around 500 metric tons of carbon dioxide more than 1 mile underground each day for permanent storage in the Broom Creek formation.
Red Trail has already done extensive research to demonstrate that the Broom Formation contains the right characteristics for permanent carbon dioxide storage. Those characteristics include a deep porous layer to absorb the carbon dioxide, as well as impermeable layers of rock above and below the Broom creek formation, to keep the carbon dioxide in place.
Red Trail has installed state-of-the-art monitoring equipment from Japan Research Institute of Innovate Technology to monitor the carbon dioxide plume in real time.
“We are thankful for the North Dakota Industrial Commission and the staff at the Department of Mineral Resources who never gave up on receiving Class VI primacy from the EPA,” Bachmeier said. “We are especially grateful to the Energy and Environmental Research Center for their dedication to understanding North Dakota’s geologic storage potential, without them this wouldn’t be possible.”
EERC has been involved in researching carbon capture and storage in North Dakota for decades.
“It is rewarding to see this carbon capture and storage project begin in North Dakota,” EERC Chief Executive Officer Charlie Gorecki, said. “The EERC has been researching and testing the geologic storage potential of North Dakota’s resources for decades. The location of Red Trail Energy’s ethanol facility always made it a perfect candidate for CCS.”
Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, meanwhile, was instrumental in setting up the regulatory structure that made Red Trail’s project possible.
“North Dakota regulators and policymakers have long seen the importance of creating a regulatory framework that complies with the federal rules while managing the pore space resource for the benefit of North Dakota property owners. Receiving primacy from the EPA paved the way for projects like this one to become operational in the state and this is a large step towards making North Dakota a leader in carbon neutrality and a showcase for the rest of the world on how to treat carbon,” he said.
North Dakota has long been at a the forefront of carbon capture and sequestration efforts for a decade or more, with its Energy & Environmental Research Center doing the groundwork for effective carbon capture.
North Dakota was also the first state to gain primacy from the EPA in 2018. Wyoming followed suit soon after, in 2020, and has since created carbon dioxide corridors.
Then, Gov. Doug Burgum challenged the oil and gas industry to join the state in reaching net carbon zero by 2030. That set off a cascade of $25 billion in potential carbon capture and sequestration projects, including the Red Trail Energy project.