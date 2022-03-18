There’s a red hot job market in Williston right now, and that’s reflected by the upcoming annual spring job fair, which this year is set for Thursday, March 24 from 2 to 6 p.m, in The Well at Williston State College.
The job fair is a sold-out show as far as employer booths go, Job Services ND Williston’s office manager Paula Hickel told the Williston Herald.
“There were two businesses that came in at the buzzer to fill the last position yesterday,” Hickel said. “One called and one registered online. And we did finagle, because we had room for 106. I made a few changes in the map and made room for that other company.”
Those last two companies included a welding company in Watford City.
That’s not a record, but does go back five years or so in terms of employer participation, Hickel said.
“There’s really so much opportunity right now for job seekers,” Hickel added. “Job seekers are at the advantage right now, with way more jobs than job seekers.”
Hickel’s office serves three counties, including Williams, McKenzie and Divide counties. Between them, there are 1,200 active job listings, but just 200 active resumes in the system.
Hickel estimated just 40 percent of those job listings are oil and gas. The rest range from health care and education to hospitality, agriculture and government, and everything in between.
“I’m even making the list by industry, but that does not speak to the types of positions,” Hickel added. “Some of the companies might be, you know, a diesel mechanic company, but they may be looking for a receptionist. So it’s really important that people go to the website where they can see more than just the names of the companies. Look at the specific positions, because they may be very skilled for something that they wouldn’t have thought of for that company.”
The complete list of employers is online at jobsnd.com.jobfair.
Some of the employers at the job fair are also seeking part-time or seasonal employees. Among these is the Teddy Roosevelt Medora Foundation, which is looking for summer workers in hospitality.
Many businesses are offering higher salaries than they were during the pandemic, Hickel said, and some are even bringing back some of the perks that were a fixture of the labor market here during the boom, such as housing incentives.
“They haven’t necessarily returned to the big money from the host companies because there’s so much trepidation a out what’s going to happen,” Hickel said. “Yes, the price of oil is good now, but what about in a week? But it is a hugely competitive market right now for pretty much every industry.”
That makes it an ideal time for job seekers to trade up to a better position, or negotiate more flexibility in working conditions and schedules.
Job Services offers many free services to both employers and job seekers, Hickel added. This includes help with writing resumes, or making copies of resumes. Job Services will be open 8 a.m. To 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday next week, or through noon Thursday, to help individuals get ready for the job fair.
Hickel thanked Williston State College and Train ND in particular for helping smaller employers with the $200 registration fee.
“They didn’t want a company to not participate just because of the registration fee,” Hickel said. “We were able to use two sponsorships this time with a human service agency nd another, you know, just I guess a smaller entity that wouldn’t have been able to participate without a little bit of help financially.”