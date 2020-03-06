Public Service Commission Chairman Brian Kroshus had one big question for ONEOK during a public hearing in Williston on a lateral pipeline that will serve Hess Corporation’s Tioga gas plant.
That question related to the 2015 spill of between 10 to 11 million gallons of natural gas liquids at the Garden Creek processing plant.
Kroshus said he understood that the company is proposing a pipeline, and that the Garden Creek leak occurred at a gas processing facility.
“But nonetheless, we are still tying back to was that a construction technique issue, was it a faulty pipe, or a hairline crack in a 2-inch pipe that leaked an extended period of time,” he said. “Can you tell me about that? What has ONEOK done to apply lessons learned in that instance to construction and, hopefully pending approval, of this facility.”
Kroshus asked the same question of all the witnesses who testified for ONEOK during the proceeding on Friday, March 6. He told the Williston Herald after the hearing that he didn’t feel he got a substantive answer from any of the witnesses.
ONEOK Operations Engineer Blake Holland read a prepared statement that sounded similar to one the company released just after news media reported last year that the Garden Creek leak had been much larger than the 10 gallons the company initially reported.
“We are committed to upholding our reputation as a safe environmental responder,” the statement began.
It went on to attribute the leak to hairline cracks in the pipeline at the facility, but did not detail how or why the leak occurred, nor what particular steps have been taken to assure such an incident cannot happen again.
The statement further contended that the size of the leak remains unknown, and that the size in media reports at the time was an internal number a cleanup contractor used to calculate a sort of maximum response, rather than a spill estimate.
“Was it just a bad patch of pipe?” Kroshus pressed Holland after the statement was read.
“I don’t have the answer to the root cause of the hairline cracks,” he said.
Other testimony indicated that the pipeline would be monitored electronically around the clock, and that the pipeline could be shut down remotely from a control room in Oklahoma if anything is detected.
Kroshus, however, did not feel that answered his question.
said he didn’t think his question should have been a surprise.
“I don’t think it was a question that should have surprised the company, given the magnitude of the Garden Creek spill,” Kroshus said after the meeting. “I was hopeful that they would have something we could convey to the public and incorporate into the testimony that would have at least given me a higher level of confidence,” he said.
Kroshus added that he doesn’t necessarily have serious concerns about the proposed pipeline, which will carry y-grades from the Hess plant near Tioga to the Stateline plant, but said he did want to be able to tell people what the company is doing differently now.
“I would have felt a little bit better if they had something that extended beyond just a written statement,” he said. “Something that would have been directly applicable to the pipeline itself. (The statement) was very broad-brushed and not specific.”
Kroshus said he will continue to press for answers about the Garden Creek spill. In particular, why the leak wasn’t detected sooner, as well as what the company is doing to ensure it doesn’t happen again.
The answers to those questions are vital to the general public, Kroshus said.
“If that could happen within the known premise, on property they actually own and operate the facility from, how do we communicate to the landowners (along the proposed pipeline) that they won’t have to endure the same type of incident or situation?” Kroshus asked. “I realize it’s not a perfect world. But on the heels of that, I would appreciate additional detail on what they are doing to make sure this doesn’t occur again.”
Other than that particular point, testimony for the Bakken pipeline was detailed and well-prepared, Kroshus said.
“It’s a good application, a solid application,” he said. “We still have to review some of the components and still have some additional work when we get back to Bismarck, but overall, they presented well.”