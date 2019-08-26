There will be a public hearing for what could be the state’s first TENORM facility at the Williston ARC at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Secure Energy Services is requesting permits for its 13-Mile Landfill to become TENORM-approved. The facility is in Williams County.
The meeting, which will start at 5:30 p.m. with an open house for questions from the public, will include representatives from the Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Waste Management, including the division’s director Chuck Hyatt, and Diana Trussell, manager for the Solid Waste Program.
After the open house, there will be a public hearing for the draft radioactive materials license at 6:30 p.m., with a subsequent hearing scheduled for 7:45 p.m. for the second required permit for solid waste management. The facility will require both permits in order to handle TENORM, a low-level radioactive waste that is produced oil and gas production.
North Dakota’s shale layers that include oil and gas also include naturally occurring radioactive materials, or NORM, which comes up as solid wastes in varying amounts whenever crude oil and natural gas are extracted. These materials settles out into tank bottoms as a kind of sludge that must be removed before Bakken light sweet crude can be sent to market.
Processing these wastes concentrates them a little more than they were, causing them to become “technologically enhanced.” Hence the waste is referred to as TENORM.
North Dakota has not had any landfills for the material, most of which has been going across state lines to facilities in northeastern Montana.
In 2016, North Dakota raised the threshold it would allow in landfills to 50 picocuries per gram after studying what it said would be the maximum level that is still protective of human health and environment.
Trussell said the state wants to hear from the public about the two permits Secure Energy is seeking for its facility, but added that decisions to reject the permit would have to be based on science and the law.
“We are looking for technical reasons,” she said.
All the public's concerns will be taken back and reviewed, Trussell added, before there is any action on the permits. The state has three options, Trussell said.
“We can issue the permit or license as it stands the way we published it,” she said. “Or we can amend it based on the comments we received. If there is something we really missed with it, we would have the option to deny the permit or license, but it has to be based on the science and the law.”
Trussell said the hearing is being held in Williston to give the people living near it a chance to comment in person.
“We want to have the public’s comments,” she said. “This is in their area and they have a stake in this and that is why we are coming there.”
Trussell said the rule allowing up to 50 picocuries per gram of radiation in landfills permitted for TENORM was based on a study by Argonne National labs that was intended to be protective of human health and the environment.
Changing the allowed level at this point would require a rule change.
“Unless they get the license and permit, however, they are not allowed to accept it,” she added. “No one was grandfathered.”
As far as concerns about what the department will do to protect human health and the environment, Trussell said she encourages the public to attend the hearing to learn more and get their questions answered.
“We can walk them through the details on how we set these up and how we make sure they do remain compliant,” she said. “We are at these sites every month doing inspections. We require random samples from the facilities, and they have to survey all the incoming loads. We check those records, and they also report them.”