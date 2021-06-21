A public hearing has been set for a project that expands carbon dioxide capture at Basin Electric Power Cooperative’s Great Plains Synfuels Plant in Beulah.
The plant is the same one that state officials announced as the potential site for a future hydrogen hub with Bakken Energy and Mitsubishi Power Americas. A deal to sell the plant for that project is still being negotiated.
A hearing for the proposed Dakota Carbon Pipeline project has been set for 8:30 a.m. July 12 at the Energy Wellness Center, 1900 Central Avenue, North Beulah, ND 58523.
In its application for the carbon dioxide expansion project, Dakota Gasification proposes building a 6.8 miles of carbon dioxide pipeline, 2.9 miles of which are a 12-inch mainline and the rest of which are 6-inch laterals. The laterals each connect to a one of six different geologic sequestration wells in the Broom Creek formation. The system can sequester up to 200 million cubic feet of carbon dioxide below ground per day.
The pipeline will be buried at a minimum depth of four feet within a 50-foot right of way. The proposed $25 million project also includes eight above-ground facilities which includes pig launching and receiving stations, as well as associated metering stations, cathodic protection, communication systems, buildings, fencing, and other minor structures. No new compression stations would be required.
The timeline calls for construction of the pipelines in late summer or early fall of 2021. The project would be fully operational by second quarter of 2022.
The application does not mention the proposed hydrogen hub, but does note that at some point in the future a wholly-owned subsidiary of DGC may own the pipeline, in which case, DGC would remain responsible for the pipeline’s operation and maintenance.
The Dakota Carbon Pipeline would deliver carbon dioxide to a third-party tax-equity partner who can use carbon sequestration tax credits, the application states. That partner will also be responsible for preparing other permits on DGC's behalf, including compliance with NDIC regulations that relate to the injection and storage of carbon dioxide.
A call placed to Basin Electric about how the proposed project fits in with the proposed hydrogen hub has not yet been returned. If and when more information about that is received, it will be added to this article.
It was reported in the Bismarck Tribune that the Mercer County Commission has approved drilling a test well in the area of the Synfuels plant related to the hydrogen hub project. Studying the geology of the rocks in that area is a key first step.
Bakken Energy CEO Mike Hopkins said during the hydrogen hub announcement that they hope to complete due diligence and come to commercial terms by this summer with Basin Electric, with a financial close by the end of the year for the sale of the Synfuels plant.
Dakota Gasification is not new to handling carbon dioxide. It already owns and operates a 205-mile-long pipeline that delivers carbon dioxide to thee Weyburn and Midale oil fields in Saskatchewan for enhanced oil recovery.
Carbon sequestration has been getting a lot of attention in North Dakota lately, particularly after Gov. Doug Burgum challenged the state's oil land gas industry to help in reaching net carbon neutrality by 2030.
Burgum has outlined a vision that uses carbon sequestration to carve out a future for North Dakota's fossil fuel industries. The state legislature, meanwhile, passed several bills during the most recent biennium that aim to bolster carbon capture and storage in the state. Among these, House Bill 1015 authorized $250 million in loans for its flagship carbon capture project, Project Tundra. That billion dollar venture would store up to 4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, making it among the world's largest once operational.
It's not the largest, as some have claimed. The already operational Shute Creek Gas Processing plant stores 7 million metric tons per year. The Great Plains Synfuels plant, meanwhile, stores 3 million metric tons per year, making it the fifth largest operational carbon storage facility in the world.