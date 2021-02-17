Two remote public input sessions about a natural gas rate increase are set for March 2.
The sessions are hosted by the North Dakota Public Service Commission. They will be an opportunity for MDU and Great Plains Natural Gas customers to provide comments regarding a request for an increase to their natural gas rates.
During the sessions, officials from MDU will provide a presentation regarding their proposal and then public comments will be taken. The proposed increase, filed jointly by MDU and Great Plains Natural Gas, would result in an annual increase in its North Dakota gas service revenue of $8.9 million or 7.8 percent.
In keeping with recommendations of public health officials to minimize public gatherings during this COVID-19 emergency, this hearing will be held remotely and members of the public are encouraged to provide their comments in writing or by telephone.
Public Input: The Commission will receive comments through the following methods:
- Written – written comments may be submitted via e-mail by sending to ndpsc@nd.gov or by mail addressed to: Public Service Commission, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 408, Bismarck, ND 58505
- Telephone – the public may comment over the phone by calling 701-328-4081 to be placed on a list. On March 2, 2021, the Commission will call you back during the designated public input session.
Public input sessions are not considered part of the formal technical hearing, but the PSC Commissioners will be attending and using the information gathered at the sessions to identify areas of concern that may require further investigation during the formal technical hearing, which is scheduled for March 17, 2021.
The North Dakota Public Service Commission is a constitutionally created state agency with authority to permit, site and regulate certain business activities in the state including electric and gas utilities, telecommunications companies, power plants, electric transmission lines, pipelines, railroads, auctioneers, commercial weighing devices, pipeline safety and coal mine reclamation. For more information, contact the Public Service Commission at (701) 328-2400 or www.psc.nd.gov.