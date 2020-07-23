The North Dakota Public Service Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Aug. 6, regarding a proposal for a pipeline project in Williams County.
OE2 North, LLC, is proposing to construct two new pipelines in Williams County. The first is an approximately 1.28-mile long 8-inch natural gas liquids (NGL) pipeline that would have a throughput of up to 80,000 barrels per day and the second is an approximately 4.67-mile long 20-inch residue gas pipeline that would have a throughput of up to 250 million cubic feet per day. The estimated cost of the project is $6 million.
The pipelines would begin at the proposed Bill Sanderson Gas Processing Plant approximately 15 miles west of Williston, and remain co-located for the first mile to a tie-in point of the NGL pipeline to an existing pipeline. The residue gas pipeline would continue southwest for approximately 3.39 miles to a tie-in point to another existing pipeline. The pipelines will follow existing infrastructure for the entire route. (Note to the media: A map showing the proposed location of the project has been provided to you for use with any announcements/stories you print.)
In keeping with recommendations of public health officials to minimize public gatherings during this COVID-19 emergency, this hearing will be held remotely and members of the public are encouraged to provide their comments in writing or by telephone.
Details for the public hearing are as follows:
· Thursday, August 6, 2020 – 8 a.m. Central
· View the hearing online: https://psc.nd.gov/public/meetings/live.php
· Listen via telephone: 1-888-585-9008 Room Code 259-316-322
Public Testimony: The Commission will receive testimony to be placed in the official record through the following methods:
· Written – written testimony may be submitted beginning on Aug. 6, 2020, through Aug. 13, 2020, by e-mail by sending to ndpsc@nd.gov or by mail addressed to: Public Service Commission, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 408, Bismarck, ND 58505
· Telephone – the public may testify over the phone by calling 701-328-4081 to be placed on a list. Following the testimony by the company on Aug. 6th, the Commission will call you back to receive your testimony in an order determined by the Administrative Law Judge. If you wish to provide documents or photographs for reference during your testimony, please provide them to the above-listed e-mail address with a note expressing the intended use.
The North Dakota Public Service Commission is a constitutionally created state agency with authority to permit, site and regulate certain business activities in the state including electric and gas utilities, telecommunications companies, power plants, electric transmission lines, pipelines, railroads, auctioneers, commercial weighing devices, pipeline safety and coal mine reclamation. For more information, contact the Public Service Commission at (701) 328-2400 or www.psc.nd.gov.