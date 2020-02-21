The North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a public hearing in Williston at 9 a.m. Friday, March 6, regarding a proposal for a natural gas liquids (NGL) pipeline in Williams County.
The meeting, which is open to the public will be in the Williston Public Works and Engineering Department, located at 1121 5th Street East, Williston.
ONEOK Bakken Pipeline, LLC, is proposing to construct an approximately 75 mile-long NGL pipeline in Williams County. The pipeline would be a 16-inch diameter pipeline with an estimated throughput of 30,000 barrels per day. The project would also include the installation of four mainline block valves. The pipeline would transport Y-grade NGLs, which is a mixture of ethane, propane, butanes, iso-butane mix, pentanes, and natural gasoline. The estimated cost of the project is $100 million.
The pipeline would originate at the Hess Corporation’s Tioga Gas Processing Plant and end at an interconnection with ONEOK’s Stateline to Riverview NGL pipeline.