The North Dakota Public Service Commission received 530 consumer contacts in 2019, ranging from complaints to requests for information.
Informal complaints are received and processed regarding any utility the commission regulates, including certain aspects of telephone service, natural gas providers, and the three investor-owned electric companies in the state: Xcel, Otter Tail and MDU. Of the 530 contacts, 105 — 20% — were complaints against companies regulated by the Commission.
Complaint numbers for MDU and Xcel were both down from last year, while complaints for Otter Tail Power were up due to some challenges faced early in the year after launching a new billing system. Complaints for the telecommunications company CenturyLink increased slightly from 33 in 2018 to 36 in 2019. The majority of complaints against CenturyLink continue to be related to prolonged outages or customers who experience frequent outages.
In addition to recording complaints and concerns, the commission also receives public input on cases. Public input is most often received for siting cases where the commission is looking at permitting new transmission projects like pipelines, electric transmission lines and wind farms or for rate cases. The comments can be either in support or opposition of the project.
In 2019 there were 262 public input contacts recorded or 49 percent of the total contacts. The majority of these comments were submitted for new wind energy projects and for the Dakota Access Pipeline Emmons County Pump Station case. In total there were 92 unique comments recorded for the Dakota Access Pipeline pump station case and in addition, three different petitions were received that included form letters with more than 26,000 signatures.
The commission reinstated a Consumer Affairs Portfolio in 2014, which provides additional focus on consumer issues and complaints and on improving communication with the public through traditional public information channels, public meetings and social media. The commission received 639 total consumer contacts in 2015, 608 in 2016, 534 in 2017, and 611 in 2018.