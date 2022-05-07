Bridger Pipeline faced a lot of questions during a public hearing for a 105,000 barrel per day transmission line it has proposed building from McKenzie County, North Dakota to Baker, Montana.
The 145-mile pipeline would begin in Johnson’s Corner, which is near Watford City, and travel 80 miles to the Montana border, exiting the state in Golden Valley County. From there, the pipeline would be regulated by PHMSA, as Montana doesn’t generally have a pipeline siting process. One notable exception is if a portion of the line travels through state trust land. In that case, there would be an approval process through Montana State Land Board.
Bridger’s pipeline could scale to up to 250,000 barrels per day, with the addition of a pump station to Bridger’s existing Bicentennial Station. Bridger wants to begin construction as soon as possible, and be operational by the end of this year.
Bridger’s Engineering Director Robert Stampe told Commissioners Bridger had chosen the flattest route possible. They also re-routed the pipeline to accommodate landowner requests, and plan to horizontally drill under areas that were of concern to protected species, including the Dakota skipjack.
Bridger’s Director of Land, Government and Compliance Ken Dockweiler, meanwhile, talked about the company’s new leak detection system, its state of the art control centers, and new, more robust training for employees.
But Commissioners had a lot of questions particularly about geologic instability along the pipeline route, identified by the engineering firm that Bridger hired to further evaluate six areas that had historical landslide data that could not be immediately ruled out as a threat.
One, in particular, caught Commission Chairwoman Julie Fedorchak’s eye.
“What I see there is due to the nature of the observed slumping and proximity to other observed features near the slope, the risk for potential impacts to the proposed (pipeline) is moderate,” she said. “Moderate isn’t low to me. I just feel like medium has more you know, like shouldn’t be dismissed, and I feel like you’re kind of dismissing it.”
Stampe told Fedorchak that the engineering firm’s evaluation found the area stable at the time of assessment, with no signs of active movement.
“There’s an adequate buffer so we don’t cross it,” he added. “We’re not in it.”
Fedorchak asked if construction might damage the stability of the area.
“I think the when they say buffer, they mean to the constructed right of way,” Stampe testified. “Not just to the pipe itself. So I think they’ve taken into account that construction width.”
Commissioners went through each of the six areas in detail. Some of the areas will be horizontally drilled under, completely avoiding any issue, Stampe said. The company also plans to annually survey all of the areas and assess them for any signs of trouble, such as erosion.
Any pipelines that are in areas that become unstable the future would likely be idled, Stampe added.
“In the big picture, we chose this general route because it’s the flattest and posses overall far less, you know, hazard than you would (have) going through like a Badland area,” Stampe said. “That was the first criteria right there was this route is the flattest.”
The project crosses 12 named creeks as well as other wetlands and waterbodies. They plan to bore under waterways, including the Cherry Creek, and wetlands. They also will install block valves on either side of such crossings, so that the pipeline can be shut down remotely.
Commissioners also had lots of questions about the handling of Dakota skipjack habitat, a protected species that was spotted along the route during the environmental assessment phase.
“This isn’t something we love dealing with,” Commissioner Fedorchak said. “But it’s something that is going to pose additional problems for developers and farmers and everybody else if we don’t deal with it correctly and address it thoroughly,” Fedorchak said. “So that’s why we’re digging in on this particular issue. I just want to make sure that our record is clear too how that this was carefully considered, and the company’s doing its job to not exacerbate issues for us.”
There were a number of public comments as well about Bridger’s proposal.
Division of Water Quality Director for Department of Environmental Quality Karl Rockeman suggested the PSC look at the possibility of a third party audit of the line Bridger is proposing to build. The audit could run concurrently with construction, so that when the line is ready to operate, with the practices that are in place at that time, there would be some assurance that the measures Bridger is taking are adequate.
Alternately, an audit in a year’s time could also be effective, Rockeman said.
“My understanding is it’s not an uncommon procedure across the industry, both for pipeline operators and for other facilities such as refineries and other major processing facilities,” Rockeman said. “There is a certain expertise that goes into, particularly on the control room management part of it, but as well as overall leak detection, and I believe there are consultants that would be available to do that.”
Rockeman acknowledged that audits aren’t fun, but added they can be helpful, rather than punitive.
“The third-party audit can be more about process improvement,” Rockeman said. “That it doesn’t carry with it the risk or the stigma of a regulatory finding, but it can still look at a lot of the same items and even go beyond what those minimum requirements are with other recommended best practices.”
Rockeman said that would benefit everyone, including the company, by having a fresh set of eyes looking at their system and identifying areas of improvement.
PSC Commissioners seemed to favor the idea during questioning, with Fedorchak thanking Rockeman for bringing a solution, rather than just a complaint..
McKenzie County Engineering Director Curt Huus also spoke at the hearing. He wanted to be on record that McKenzie County will enforce tis requirement for temporary and permanent approach permits.
“We recently had a pipeline that came through McKenzie County, and they did not obtain the permits and with the amount of work they had done before we actually caught them, they were fined over $300,000 because of that,” he said. “So I just want to be on record that before a double load of dirt is moved, at least within the right of way, that that will be considered illegal work, and we’ll be fining the company for that violation.”
Pipelines are fighting for their future
LIUNA MN and ND Marketing Manager Kevin Pranis, testified that since the Dakota Access pipeline protest, LIUNA has decided it must be proactive about the integrity of not just the pipelines they themselves build, but others as well.
“The integrity of pipelines is closely tied to the integrity of the industry and the ability for our members to do their jobs,” he said.
Pipelines are the safest way to transport petroleum products, Pranis said, but every spill has become evidence against the industry as a whole. He recalled a quote from protesters during construction of Dakota Access and Keystone XL’s eventual abandonment that “every pipeline spills eventually.”
“As everyone here knows, our industry is under attack and has been under attack for some years,” he said. “That has had a significant impact on our members, not only losing livelihood in cases where pipeline projects that were expected to move forward didn’t or were canceled midway through, but increasing and as everyone know there from the Dakota Access, physical threats to safety as a result of overheated actions on pipeline projects.”
Pranis praised the company for updating pipeline monitoring technology and said its new, state-of-the-art control centers sound very promising, but he also supported Rockeman’s comments and said that technology cannot replace human beings making the right decisions at critical moments.
Bridger, meanwhile, objected to Pranis testimony about the company’s spill history, which is a matter of public record, saying that these were facts not in evidence and so they had not had time to review them.
The company's spill history includes a 2015 spill that leaked 758 barrels of crude oil into the Yellowstone River near Glendive, resulting in a $2 million lawsuit for damages with Montana and the United States, along with $1.74 million paid to Montana for natural resource damages and a $1 million fine levied by the state of Montana in 2017.
More recently, North Dakota joined the United States in a lawsuit against sister company Belle Fourche related to a spill in 2016 in Billings County North Dakota, which released 14,400 barrels of crude oil into an unnamed tributary of the Ash Coulee Creek, a tributary to the Little Missouri. That lawsuit seeks fines of $12,500 per day for various violations, as well as costs for the state’s emergency response, which totals at least $100,000, not including legal and administrative costs.
While the objection to Pranis testimony was sustained, Pranis pointed out that the records relating to the company’s spill record are all a matter of public record, and that the Commission could seek them out if it so chose.
Evan White, with LIUNA as well, also testified during the hearing, saying first off he agrees there is a clear need for the pipeline.
“I think the company did a great job with their corridor, the route,” he said. “They naturally went and looked for the best way to go. There’s a lot of rougher land in that area. I know personally, that’s where I do a lotto hunting, a daughter and I, and it can get pretty rough and rugged over there.”
However, Whiteford said echoed a concern from Commissioner Fedorchak about the geologic stability of the area.
“I would say there’s still a concern for a slip to happen, which we’ve seen that happen in the past,” he said. “And there’s still a concern for leaks going into watersheds or leaking into he Little Missouri River, which then leads into Lake Sakakawea, which is kind of North Dakota’s favorite recreation lake.”
Whiteford said leaks have really begun to impede the ability of pipelines to move forward.
“We want to see this industry keep going,” he said. “My livelihood depends on it. The people that I represent, their livelihoods depend on it. And I believe that this is going to be the answer for a lot of years. We can’t just flip that switch and go to electric.”
He urged Commissioners to ensure there’s a quality contractor on the job, and that there’s enough oversight to ensure the integrity of the installation and ongoing operation of the line.
Fedorchak asked Whiteford for his recommendations on how to ensure that what’s on paper is what’s actually getting implemented.
“There needs too e better communication between the suits and the boots,” Whiteford said. “The years that I have had in the industry working in th field, there’s not a whole lot of communication that’s trickling all the way down through all the channels.”
Another issue, Whiteford said, is that sometimes third-party inspectors do not have enough experience for the position that they are being asked to fill. Sometimes that means they are watching something that seems to go along with what’s in the book, but is actually being done incorrectly.
Things in the industry are improving all the time Whiteford added, with more and more companies requiring certification for pipeline work.
“(That) sets a higher standard for procedures for applying coating and cathodic protection,” he said.
Design of leak detection wasn’t the issue, company says
In the company redirect, Dockweiler told Commissioners the design of leak detection was not an issue in either of the company’s large spills.
The company has also spent a lot of time with PHMSA and inspectors, who have looked over the control room operations and made recommendations the company is taking to heart.
“We haven’t got a formal complaint alleging that there were any violations or any substandard practices,’ he said.
While that doesn’t mean there isn’t something, Dockweiler suggested if it was something significant there would be a report, a notice of violation, or some kind of warning.
“PHMSA is the regulatory agency,” he said. They’re the specialists. They know what they’re doing. They may be the barebones, but it’s important to note that we don’t just comply with PHMSA. We talked at length about our leak detection, and the fact ash we have a line balancing system right now that is pretty standard across the industry. We’ve gone above and beyond at no small cost, I might add, to develop a new and improved leak detection that we’re very excited about. And the testing and leak simulation that we’ve done with this thing shows some amazing promise. So we’re thrilled with the product. We think that’s above and beyond.”