A pipeline conversion billed as an alternative route out of the Bakken has gotten its stamp of approval from the Public Service Commission.
The $21 million project, located in McKenzie County, would ultimately take oil to a Wyoming oil hub, according to the company’s application with the PSC.
To complete the line, which is expected to be in service June 1 of this year, Bridger would convert an existing 27-mile gathering line in McKenzie County and construct 2.4 miles of new 8-inch pipeline. The transmission line would start from the company’s existing Johnson’s Corner terminal and end at its existing Wilson Station, 7 miles south of Watford City.
From there, the oil would travel to Wyoming, where it can access other refineries and markets in Utah and Colorado, as well as trading centers in Cushing, Oklahoma, and Patoka, Illinois.
The Dakota Access Pipeline, which has been mired in legal maneuvers by parties that hope to shut in North Dakota’s largest pipeline, also travels to Patoka, where it ties into the ETCO pipeline and then continues on to the Gulf Coast.
Bridger said their line would carry between 25,000 to 50,000 barrels per day of production in its application with the Public Service Commission. That’s just a fraction of the 540,000 barrels per day that Dakota Access can carry. DAPL presently takes about half of the Bakken’s crude to the Gulf Coast.
But it will still help, North Dakota Pipeline Authority Justin Kringstad told the Williston Herald.
"Currently there is available incremental pipeline capacity from Baker, Montana going south," he said. "However, today's limiting factor is pipeline capacity to move barrels to Baker."
From the hub in Baker, oil can move to hubs in either Wyoming or Oklahoma, and from there find its way to the Gulf Coast or other refineries.
"Any and all incremental capacity will greatly assist in moving North Dakota oil in the future, particularly with the uncertainty surrounding DAPL," Kringstad said.
Bridger and Seahorse Pipeline, a subsidiary of Tallgrass, announced an open season for Bakken crude transport from the Bakken and Wyoming to Texas and Midcontinent destinations in March. That transport is set to begin June 1.
Bridger’s proposed line does run through an area where several landslides have previously occurred. During a hearing in March, the company had to answer numerous questions about the project, in light of both the pipeline’s location and the company’s previous spill history.
Bridger was responsible for a 2015 crude oil spill into the Yellowstone river, caused after a weld split open and put the Glendive water supply at risk. The company was fined $1 million for that spill.
True Companies also owns Black Hills Trucking, fined $950,000 by North Dakota after an operator illegally dumped saltwater on a Williams County gravel road in 2014, and they own Belle Fourche, responsible for one of North Dakota’s largest crude oil spills affecting water.
The latter spill was caused by a slumping hillside, which cracked open a pipeline, releasing an estimated 12,615 barrels of crude near the Ash Coulee Creek, which feeds into a Missouri River tributary, the Little Missouri River.
“This was an area that we spent a fair amount of time thinking about because this goes through some rugged terrain, as do several of their other pipelines, and they have experienced some sloughing that caused some damage to previous pipelines,” Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak said during discussion of Bridger’s application on Wednesday afternoon. “The company really has focused in on their efforts in these potentially geologically unstable areas, and it seems to have a pretty ongoing monitoring system in place for mitigating any future concerns in those with that type of geology.”
In addition, Fedorchak noted, the pipeline will have electronic monitoring, including a line-balancing system that tracks pressure and density, and a supervisory control and data acquisition system or SCADA that will be monitored around-the-clock by trained personnel.
The project crosses five named creeks, and has seven block valves that can be remotely operated to immediately cut off the flow of oil in the event there is any issue.
“We had a thorough review of this project, both the converted portion of it and the new construction,” Fedorchak said. “Its another nice piece of transportation, external of the state transportation network, the pipeline transportation network, for crude oil produced in the Bakken.”
Transport by pipeline is the preferred method for crude oil to travel, Fedorchak added.
“It has the least environmental impact by far of any other transportation method and it’s really important to permit and monitor these pipeline operations and ensure they are safely constructed and operated for the duration,” she said. “I feel really comfortable with the company’s plans, and I’m pleased to see continued investment in North Dakota’s pipeline infrastructure.”